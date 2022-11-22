Nigeria’s threading on democratic path will lead to doom – Elder Ogunjobi

The arrow head of God’s kingdom on Earth Elder Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi has insisted that Nigeria’s toeing the path of democracy would lead to doom.

Ogunjobi who proffered a Welfarist Society as the only way forward for Africa said :”The mindset of the majority of the citizens of a country determines the character of it’s Societal Elite.

He said: “Nigeria as a nation favoured by the Creator has refused to appreciate the opportunity bestowed on her as the headquarters of God’s Kingdom on Earth and has continued to plunge headlong into the Democratic Setup that has not favoured her since Independence.

“Orunmila as mandated by Olodumare has been drumming into the heads of those who care to listen that continuing to thread this path is a journey into perdition that will lead the country to Doom

“The crop of Political Elite currently vying for positions of leadership are merely predators. Their vision on development of the society is very myopic and is not in the best interest of Africa as a Continent which is on the verge of being recolonized.

“Most of the countries in Africa are swimming in debts that can never be repaid by the next two generations. Hunger and poverty prevails in the land. There is dearth of Adequate shelter. Majority of the citizens are illiterate and wallow in poverty and superstition.

“Orunmila in a bid to provide solutions to all these negative trends has been mandated by Olodumare to raise the Welfarist Society of the United African States, which will not only solve Nigeria’s problem but also solve the problems of the Black Race and by extension Humanity through Theocracy as against democracy.

When the Creator wants to work, HE does not need the permission of mere mortals. In this End times signs and wonders will demonstrate His Awesomeness. He who has an ear let him hear.”

