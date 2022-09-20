Sports

Nigeria’s top 8 stars for Lagos Tennis Cup

Lagos is set to host the best tennis players in Nigeria once again as the second edition of the Lagos Tennis Cup nears its serve off from September 27 to October 2 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

 

The tournament will feature the top eight men’s and women’s players in the country, as ranked by the Nigerian Tennis Federation, including defending men’s champion Uche Oparaoji, who is currently ranked 6th, and women’s champion and top seed Marylove Edwards.

 

The Lagos Tennis Cup, which debuted in 2021 at the same venue, is part of a new addition to the national tennis calendar called the Nigerian Tennis Majors, and which also includes the Abuja Tennis Cup.

 

The champions in both categories will earn half a million naira each, while the runners-up will get a quarter of a million naira. Each player gets N50,000 to help with welfare, while a stage one exit earns a player an additional N50,000.

 

The tournament starts with a group stage format that would see each category divided into two groups of four players. The top two players after a round-robin would clash with the runnersup of the other group in the semifinals, with the victors playing in the final.

 

Speaking about the tournament, managing director of the Tennis Management Company Limited (TMCL), organisers of the event, Kenneth Ezaga, stated that fans and the sports community should expect a more robust tournament this year.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

