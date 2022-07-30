News

Nigeria’s top communication strategist bags a Ph.D. – Victor Ikem

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

One of Nigeria’s leading communication professionals and a frontline public relations strategist has bagged a Ph.D. degree from Babcock University.

Victor Ikem who is currently the managing director of Conversation Media Limited, a Lagos-based full services media and communication company, has spent nearly two decades in core advertising, public relations, and general communication practice actively advising business leaders, policymakers, politicians, and corporate organizations on communication strategies, and providing media advisory services to brands and companies in diverse industries including banking, energy, oil and gas, entertainment, manufacturing, real estate, as well as non-profit.

He graduated from Delta State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies with a major in print journalism. Following this, he proceeded to the prestigious University of Lagos where he obtained a master’s degree, specializing in marketing communication (advertising and public relations), and has just completed a Ph.D. degree at Babcock University specializing in development communication, with an interest in development media practice and public policy communication.

Starting his communication career as a client service executive in advertising, he rose to a senior client service manager role at Young and Rubicam (Y&R) Nigeria, and later joined DDB Casers as a deputy manager and was promoted to the position of assistant director, strategy and client services, with responsibility for MTN’s Value Added Services (VAS), British American Tobacco, Unilever Plc., and other top-rated clients-businesses.

Before joining DDB Casers, he was a product marketing manager at LG Electronics West Africa. At the top of his continuously progressive career, Dr. Ikem was at Union Bank, Nigeria’s oldest financial institution, as deputy manager in corporate affairs where he was responsible for the bank’s retail division products and trade marketing function.
A consummate, strategic, and committed communication professional, Dr. Ikem has garnered cognate experience across various aspects of the communication practice with a proficient general business management competency and a depth of administrative and organizational leadership skill. This is backed by demonstrated history of working in established corporate roles across big, mid and small-size organizations, founding and managing a start-up, and playing an active part in diverse non-corporate and social teams. The completion of a Ph.D. degree has added to his depth and deft in communication practice as proof of his commitment to the chosen field where he has repeatedly excelled, as a practitioner and now a communication scholar. In keeping with his pledge to continuous learning and self-development, Victor has attended courses, training, capacity-building workshops, academic conferences, and trade programs in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, South Africa, and France. He is a member of multiple academic and professional bodies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Abuja Airport: Collapsed passenger revived by FAAN staff

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said a passenger, who collapsed while about to board an Air Peace flight at the Abuja airport, received immediate attention as he was revived by one of its staff.   This clarification is coming on the heels of a video making the rounds in social media that […]
News

Ondo cautions pharmaceutical stores against sharp practices

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ondo State government has cautioned owners of pharmaceutical and patent medicine stores in the state against sharp practices. The state government also urged them to operate within the law for qualitative healthcare delivery. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health in the state, Mrs. Folukemi Aladenola, gave the caution yesterday in Akure, after a meeting with […]
News

Ondo: Court remands driver for killing FRSC official, 1 other

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A commercial bus driver, Blessing Ovie, has been remanded in a correctional centre by a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Araromi Obu, Odigbo Local Area of Ondo State for killing an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). The defendant, who was remanded at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre allegedly drove recklessly at Ajebamidele, Araromi Obu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica