Nigeria’s total debt hits N31trn

Nigeria’s total debt stock, comprising Federal Government, states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as of June 30, 2020 stood at N31.009 trillion ($85.897 billion), the Debt Management Office (DMO) said yesterday in a latest debt figure update.

The Debt Office attributed the rise in debt stock to budget support loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and new domestic borrowing to finance revised 2020 Appropriation Act. The new figure indicates debt stock increase by N2.381 trillion or $6.593 billion as against corresponding March 31, 2020 figure of N28.628 trillion or $79.303 billion.

“The increase in the debt stock by N2.381 trillion or $6.593 billion was accounted for by the $3.36 billion budget support loan from the IMF, new domestic borrowing to finance the Revised 2020 Appropriation Act, including the issuance of the N162.557 billion Sukuk, and Promissory Notes issued to settle claims of exporters,” DMO clarified. The DMO explained that the public debt stock is expected to grow as balance of the new domestic borrowing is raised and expected disbursements are made by the World Bank, African Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank which were arranged to finance the 2020 Budget.

The Federal Government adjusted the 2020 appropriation Act to reflect provisions made to arrest adverse and severe impact of COVID-19 which affected her revenues and increased her expenditure needs on health and economic stimulus provisions, amongst others.

“Additional Promissory Notes are expected to be issued in the course of the year. This and new borrowings by state governments are also expected to increase the Public Debt Stock,” DMO said. Updated debt stock figure came a week after former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar urged National Assembly to reject Federal Government’s fresh loan requests. Atiku made the request via a letter, dated August 25, 2020, written to the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, in which he requested the National Assembly to reject any new loan request meant for “projects that are not viable.”

The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in addition, urged the federal lawmakers to also halt approval for loans that are not income-generating or productionbased. He said Nigeria risked insolvency if it continued to borrow money, adding that previous loans were spent on non-viable projects. Atiku added that the future of Nigeria’s youths and unborn generations had been placed in what could very well be bondage- like conditions. “As such, in view of your role as a check on the excesses of other arms of government, may I suggest that going forward, the National Assembly should refuse to approve any new loan requests, where such loans are to be spent on projects or items that are not income-generating or production-based, or indeed viable,” he said

