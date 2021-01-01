News Top Stories

Nigeria’s total debt stock rises to N32.223trn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has put Nigeria’s total public debt stock as at September 2020 at N32.223 trillion ($84.574 billion). The borrowing by various tiers of governments to contain COVID-19 pandemic increased debt stock, according to DMO.

The new figure confirmed by debt agency, yesterday, was higher to debt stock figure of N31.01 trillion as of 30th June 2020. The debt stock is made up of the domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The breakdown of the public debt stock showed that 37.82% was external, while the balance of 62.18% was domestic. Compared to the total public debt stock of N31.009 trillion as at June 30, 2020, the debt stock in Q3 2020 increased by N1.214 trillion or 3.91%. DMO said both the Federal Government, state governments and the FCT recorded increases in their debt stock due to borrowings to enable them respond appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic and to meet revenue shortfalls. Issuance of Promissory Notes by the FGN to settle inherited liabilities have also contributed to the growth in the Public Debt Stock since 2018 when they were first issued.

While N20.136 billion of Promissory Notes were issued in Q3 2020, as at September 30, 2020, the Promissory Notes Outstanding, which are all included in the Domestic Debt Stock, stood at N971.878 billion. President Muhammadu Buhari, while signing 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13.588 trillion into law yesterday, assured that “being a deficit budget, the specific borrowing plan will be forwarded to the National Assembly shortly.”

He sought for co-operation of the National Assembly for a quick consideration and approval of the plan when submitted. He assured members of the National Assembly that all borrowings will be judiciously applied towards growth-enhancing critical expenditures.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

UK Court jails Nigeria’s oil mogul for contempt

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Rahamaniyya Oil CEO, Bashir, to spend 10 months in custody A United Kingdom Court has jailed the Chief Executive Officer of Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas Limited, Abdulrahman Bashir, after he was found guilty of breaching multiple orders of the court in a pending suit instituted by Sahara Energy Resources Limited. Justice Butcher of England and […]
News

World leaders mourn as Jerry Rawlings dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ghana’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, died yesterday morning from complications of COVID-19. The ex-president died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, capital of Ghana, at the age of 73. Rawlings, a charismatic figure, led two coups, first in 1979, before twice being elected president in a multiparty polls. “A great tree has fallen and Ghana […]
News Top Stories

Buhari snubs NASS, backs minister on 774,000 jobs

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the bid by the executive arm of government to take full charge of the recruitment of 774,000 young Nigerians under the Special Public Works Programme.   Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), who disclosed this yesterday, said he had got the nod […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica