News Top Stories

Nigeria’s total debt stock shoots up to N44.6trn Q3,2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s total debt stock, which comprises external debt and domestic debts of the Federal Government, the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) increased to N44.6 trillion in the third quarter of this year (Q3 in 2022). Debt Management Office (DMO), which confirmed latest debt figure on Friday on its website said the figure represents a 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline when compared to N42.84 trillion recorded Q2 , June 2022 . The debt agency attributed the increase in public debt to new borrowings by the Federal Government to part-finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as well as new borrowings by sub-nationals. According to DMO, the total public debt stock comprises domestic debt of N26.92 trillion and external debt of N17.5 trillion.

“Total public debt stock, which comprises the total domestic and external debt stock of the Federal Government of Nigeria, all State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at N44.06 trillion. “In comparison, the total public debt figure as of June 30, 2022, was N42.84 trillion. The total domestic stock as of September 30, was N26.92 trillion while the total external debt stock as of September 30, 2022, was N17.15 trillion. “The increase in the Debt Stock was largely due to New Borrowings by the Federal Government to part-finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as well as, New Borrowings by sub-nationals.”

Data from the DMO’s external and domestic debt service also showed that the country spent N1.17 trillion on debt in Q3’22. This comprises N820.59 billion for domestic debt service and N356.92 billion ($801.23 million) for external debt service. Federal Government spent N1.33 trillion to service domestic debts in the first half of 2022, representing an increase of 42.5% compared to N935.46 billion spent in the corresponding period of 2021. When compared to the second half of 2021, domestic debt service increased by 19.2% from N1.19 trillion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NNPC saves Nigeria $5.48bn legal liabilities

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Litigation Team bags Africa Arbitration Award The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, declared that it saved Nigeria over $5.48 billion in legal liabilities. The litigation Team of the Corporation has, based on this feat, won the Leading Case Counsel Team of the 2020 Africa Arbitration Awards. Corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, […]
News

UNICAL denies recruiting lecturers

Posted on Author Clement James

The Public Relations Officer of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Mr. Effiong Eyo, has denied social media reports of lecturers’ recruitment by the institution. In a statement yesterday, Eyo described the social media advert requesting interested applicants to send their details as ‘fake.’ The statement reads: “The institution wishes to categorically state that it is […]
News Top Stories

Golden Dawn: Ohanaeze urges army to face criminals, avoid intimidation of Igbos

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, ABA

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday called on the Nigerian Army to ensure that the recently launched military operation codenamed “Golden Dawn” is done with rules of engagement without any form of intimidation on law-abiding citizens.   Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide urged the army to guarantee that human  rights violations are not part of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica