News

Nigeria’s trade with Bangladesh nets $144.75m in 2020

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA Comment(0)

Nigeria bilateral trade with Bangladesh increased from $11.27 million in 2019 to $144.75 million in 2020, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has said. Speaking in Abuja at the inauguration of a commercial display room of the Bangladesh High Commission, Adebayo was delighted at the two-way trade between the two countries.

 

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, the minister noted that there were huge potentials for strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries, which he said had largely remained unutilised. He said: “Nigeria under the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys a respectful place in the world, and it has already become the largest economy in Africa.

 

Nigeria has taken a series of steps to diversify its export basket as too much dependence on its oil revenue cannot be a viable option. “I fully agree with what the Hon. Commerce Minister of Bangladesh has just said.

 

There are huge potentials for strengthening trade and economic relations between Bangladesh and Nigeria, which remains largely unutilised,” he said. On the launching of the commercial display room at the mission, he described it as an innovative idea to showcase export potentials of any country in a foreign land.

 

“He said: “I am impressed to see the wide and wonderful collections of the exportables of Bangladesh in beautifully designed and tastefully decorated shelves. “I have no doubt that the display room will go a long way to get a sense about the export potentials of Bangladesh and the investment climate in the country.

 

“We will also be happy to explore increased imports from Bangladesh while Bangladesh may like to consider importing products like oil and cotton, cashew nuts, among others from Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari, govs, ministers parley over rising cost of food items

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Worried by the rising cost of food items and other commodities in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, summoned the National Food Security Council meeting in the Presidential Villa. The Council consists six governors representing the six geo-political zones of the country, ministers and other top government officials. The upsurge in the prices of food […]
News

Robbers’ letter: Ebonyi police command is ready – PPRO

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Police in Ebonyi State yesterday told robbers planning to attack Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area that it would boomerang. The police said they would not allow criminals to hatch their plans in the ancient city. Robbers reportedly wrote to the community, notifying the residents of their planned visit. The robbers also wrote to one […]
News

Viral video: About 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon –NAPTIP

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

About 5,000 Nigerians are stranded in Lebanon, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) confirmed on Saturday.   The agency’s Director- General, Julie Okah-Donli told Channels Television this while confirming a viral video of stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon calling out to the government and eminent Nigerians to help evacuate them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: