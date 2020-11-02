Nigeria’s trade with Bangladesh nets $144.75m in 2020

Nigeria bilateral trade with Bangladesh increased from $11.27 million in 2019 to $144.75 million in 2020, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has said. Speaking in Abuja at the inauguration of a commercial display room of the Bangladesh High Commission, Adebayo was delighted at the two-way trade between the two countries.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, the minister noted that there were huge potentials for strengthening trade and economic relations between the two countries, which he said had largely remained unutilised. He said: “Nigeria under the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys a respectful place in the world, and it has already become the largest economy in Africa.

Nigeria has taken a series of steps to diversify its export basket as too much dependence on its oil revenue cannot be a viable option. “I fully agree with what the Hon. Commerce Minister of Bangladesh has just said.

There are huge potentials for strengthening trade and economic relations between Bangladesh and Nigeria, which remains largely unutilised,” he said. On the launching of the commercial display room at the mission, he described it as an innovative idea to showcase export potentials of any country in a foreign land.

“He said: “I am impressed to see the wide and wonderful collections of the exportables of Bangladesh in beautifully designed and tastefully decorated shelves. “I have no doubt that the display room will go a long way to get a sense about the export potentials of Bangladesh and the investment climate in the country.

“We will also be happy to explore increased imports from Bangladesh while Bangladesh may like to consider importing products like oil and cotton, cashew nuts, among others from Nigeria.

