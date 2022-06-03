Sports

Nigeria’s U-17 girls target World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has said that his Nigeria U17 girls, Flamingos are inspired by the desire to make Nigerians happy by earning a ticket to the FIFA World Cup finals, as they confront Ethiopia U17 girls in a final round, final leg match at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday.

“Our main objective is to do Nigeria proud, make Nigerians happy with the World Cup ticket. We will not under-rate the Ethiopians because they are a good team who also qualified to this stage. We defeated them 1-0 in their country but that does not mean we should assume the ticket is won. We must work hard and keep our heads until the referee’s final whistle.

No match ends until it is called to an end by the referee. “We are focused on the task at hand. The Ethiopians have shown a flair for playing better on away ground and that is one thing we have taken on board. The best approach will be to keep the ball away from them while we do the playing. We have been working on that since we returned from Addis Ababa and I believe we have the energy and the stamina for that approach.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Integrity of Gabon sex abuse inquiry questioned

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Gabon’s football federation (Fegafoot) insists it can investigate alleged widespread paedophilia within its community despite claims it is not fit to do so. Global players’ union Fifpro, which has complained to world governing body FIFA, says Fegafoot’s investigation has a conflict of interest. “At least two of those arrested were employed by Fegafoot and closely […]
Sports

Organisers seek entries for D.K Olukoya Ibile Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The organisers of the 1st Dr. Daniel Olukoya Ibile Cup has called for entries from clubs in Lagos based around the Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos (Eko) and Epe Division ahead of the football competition scheduled to take place in Lagos. According to a release by the organisers, the reason for limiting the teams to the […]
Sports

Real, Betis, Lazio, Milan, others clash live on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Football lovers can look forward to live action from the 2020-21 La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches showing on DStv and GOtv SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Real Madrid host Real Betis at Estadio Alfredo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica