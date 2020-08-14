News

Nigeria’s unemployment rate hits 27.1% in Q2 -NBS

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

More than a quarter of Nigeria’s workers were not in the labour force in the second quarter of this year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, in the country’s first unemployment data published since 2018.

The unemployment rate stood at 27.1% in the second quarter.

It stood at 23.1% in the previous report, which dates back to the third quarter of 2018, reports Reuters.

Second-quarter unemployment among young people aged 15-34 was the highest at 34.9%.

Nigeria has been hard-hit by the fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic, grappling not only with its own outbreak, but also from a plunge in oil prices after lockdowns worldwide.

The country had 48,116 confirmed cases and 966 deaths as of Friday.

Nigeria entered the pandemic without having fully recovered from a 2016 recession that left more than 13 million people unemployed.

The World Bank has warned Nigeria faces a recession that will be “much more pronounced” than in 2016 and potentially the nation’s worst financial crisis in four decades.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ondo APC Primary: Aspirants praise Bello

Posted on Author Our Reporters

……a they described exercise most credible and transparent The just concluded APC governorship primary election in Ondo state has been scored been described as credible, aspirants who participated in the exercise praised Governor Yahaya Bello and members of his committee for conducting a credible, peaceful and transparent exercise. The primary election which was held in […]
News

Oyo CP warns officers against brutality, disregard for rule of law

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, has warned his men against the notorious practice of brutality and disregard for rule of law, as well as wanton breach of fundamental human rights of the civilians they were being paid to protect. The police boss said this on Tuesday at the Agodi Area Command, Idi […]
News Top Stories

Covid-19: NNPC, NDPC, Seplat donate palliatives to Edo, Delta, Imo states

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

S eplat Petroleum Development Company Plc with its joint venture partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Limited has made donations to Edo, Delta and Imo states to help boost their fight against the coronavirus. According to the company, the donation is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: