Nigeria’s unending nexus of ills

As we cross over to January 2022, it is not unlikely that the political temperature of the nation will be on the rise again. The reason is not far-fetched; after all the general elections are just a stone’s throw away.

Hucksters of various hues will, without doubt roll out the drums, to ignite the political firestorm as they trade in white noise aimed at manipulating the masses for electoral votes. This is a seasonal ritual, a commonplace in our clime and indeed elsewhere in tandem with a nuanced democratic culture.

As the political contestation for power takes the centre stage, it is necessary to watch out for rhetoric hyperboles basically aimed at blurring our understanding of the most salient topical issues of the day. Be conversant with empty propositions of brand marketing strategies.

They could be manipulative. The stakes may be unnecessarily higher this season given the nexus of ills visited upon the nation in the last six years as a result of agglomeration of factors midwifed by state actors and non-state actors alike to sustain its ill-health.

The debilitating situation casts a pall of gloom over the country. And the once bubbly, cheerful nation is on her knees, prostrate and docile.

No thanks to the political misadventure of progressive chauvinism evinced by spin doctors in government, a warped interpretation of the dialectics of progressive doctrine. To say that Nigeria is haemorrhagic, and in dare need of haemoglobin as well as oxygenation is an understatement.

We are at the nadir of existence or to be more charitable we are loafing menacingly toward the precipice of abyss. No day passes by without the media – traditional and unconventional feasting on the orgy of violence perpetrated by dare devil bandits and brigands in different parts of the country. At the time of writing this piece, no fewer than

Sometimes, one wonders whether we are living in a lawless society. And what may have happened to our humanity. That we longer place value on the sacredness of life is appealing. However, all the indices of a failed state are stirring us in the face, yet the government at the centre lacks the fire power to stem the tide of events. Is it not true that we are just a step away from Hobbes’s state of anarchy where life is poor, nasty, brutish and short?

We are no longer bemused by stories of insecurity, more so, when they seem to have attained the dimension of a second nature.

Or how else do we explain the avalanche of killings and kidnappings going on unabated in the North-West, North Central, North-East, not to mention South East. We have lost count of the dead in these places.

Not even the government is in position to track the records of terrorist activities across our landscape. Guess what, not even the President’s home state has been spared from a touch of banditry.

The truth is the government inadvertently created ungoverned spaces which are now safe haven for the business of banditry to thrive. To complete the circle of the nexus of ills, the Federal Government has insulated itself from governance and its people. They distanced themselves from Nigerians.

Government is no longer in government. Misrule is now a cliché in our country, Why? Things have fallen apart, and the centre can no longer hold. The nation is at the brink of collapse.

The people no longer feel the presence of governance any more. Our roads and other infrastructure have continually been exposed to decay. It is impossible to travel from one end of the country to another within a record time.

The economy is totally comatose. It is in a state of stagflation, a term invented by Alan Greenspan, a first rate economist and one time president of federal reserves. It is that point in the economic curve where the economy is totally stagnant, while unemployment and inflation is at its peak.

Again, to add insult to injury, the country is neck deep in foreign debts. Kelvin Phillips, an American author, economist and political commentator gave us an unparalleled insight through his study of history, why nations fall as written in his book entitled American Theocracy: the peril and politics of radical religion, oil and borrowed money in the 21st century.

In that explosive examination of the coalition of forces that threatens nations in the 21st century. According to Kelvin Philips, “…natural resources, religious excesses, wars and burgeoning debt levels have been prominent causes of the downfall of the previous leading world economic powers…”

The nation cannot afford to abide with this unstructured “jankara” economic management system as well as the incoherent policy direction and its attendant policy summersaults of the present day saints, with due apologies to late Dr. Peter Adione- Egom, the jankara economist of the Guardian fame.

•Peretu is a social commentator and political analyst

