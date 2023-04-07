Nigeria’s unity behind our support for Southern president – Wike, el-Rufai

The governors of Rivers and Kaduna states, Nyesom Wike and Nasir el-Rufai have said that their support for a Southern presidency was propelled by the quest for the country’s unity. The two governors spoke at Eneka in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State where el-Rufai inaugurated the Eneka-Igbo Etche Link Road. Wike said it is natural justice that the presidency move to the south since the incumbent president, MuhammaduBuhari, whohails from the north, was just concluding his eight-year tenure in office.

“Your Excellency, let me use the opportunity to thank you immensely and members of your team, particularly you governors from the north under the All Progressives Congress, (APC). “When it matters most in this country, when Nigerians were talking about unity; how this country will be united and progressive, people like you came out boldly and spoke out that for the unity of this country.

“It is important that the presidency having stayed in the north for eight years should move to the south and you stood firm. You were not personal about it because what you were talking about was the interest of Nigeria,” Wike said. Wike stated that those from the north who supportedsouthern presidencycould have, instead, used their numerical strength to oppress the rest of the country and thwarted the quest for south of presidency, but theydidnot do such. “You (el-Rufai) would have, as well, coming from a zonethatishighlypopulated, said this is my second tenure, I’m leaving, I’m going to throwinmyweighttocontest for the presidential election, but you said no, let it move to the south. “So, I want to use this opportunity to thank you on behalf of the government and people of Rivers State.

The unity of Nigeria matters and I assure you that history will be on your side tomorrow when unity of Nigeria will be discussed.” El-Rufai, whoinaugurated the project, pointed out that thoughhimself andgovernor Wike may be from different political parties, they share a few things in common because they are Nigerians and believe in one Nigeria. “I want on behalf of our presidential candidate and our party to thank you and the good people of river state for making the right choice in voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu .It is the first time since the Fourth Republic started in 1999 that PDP was unable to get 25% in Rivers State. “It shows that the people of Rivers can differentiate and they know when to vote for quality and they voted quality over political sentiments. We want to thank you for providing that leadership Governor Wike.”

