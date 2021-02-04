News

Nigeria’s unity in diversity non-negotiable, says Igbo professional group

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…condemns, IPOB’s violent activities

 

Our reporter

 

Some concerned South East Professionals have condemned the violent activities of members of the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), especially as they concern the profiling of Fulani herdsmen in the zone.

The coalition insisted that like other law-abiding citizens,  peaceful Fulani herdsmen also have the constitutional right to live and reside in any part of the country without molestation.

According to the group, that  right is guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended).

Operating under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professional Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), the group, berated Kanu and his followers for portraying the Igbo as a violent people, who do not have the sense of accommodation and hospitality.

While maintaining that Ndigbo are peaceful, amiable and accommodating people, the professional group reiterated the fact that the unity of Nigeria remained non-negotiable, even as it enjoined Ndigbo within and outside to denounce Kanu and IPOB.

In a statement, Thursday, CSEPNND reminded Ndigbo both at home and in the diaspora that a court  of competent jurisdiction had proscribed IPOB, and accordingly labelled it a terrorist organisation.

Consequently, the coalition said dealing or identifying with IPOB under whatever guise, is treasonable; a serious offence against the State.

It, however, did not fail to  condemn in its entirety the illegal contraption called Eastern Security Network (ESN), operated by Kanu, saying there could not be a government-within-a-government.

This was as it thanked Hausa/Fulani in the North and across the country for remaining calm and restraint, saying the action was commendable.

“We, therefore, call on the military and security agencies to move in, arrest and subject all elements operating under the ESN to deserved justice, while dismantling the illegal platform forthwith.

“In particular, we commend the peaceful conduct of our Hausa/Fulani brothers in their domain and outside for not taking the law into their own hands, in the face of glaring provocation by Kanu and  his followers,” the group said in the statement.

The statement read: “Concerned by the despicable and reprehensible activities of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his uninformed followers, we rise to condemn all that this son of Ndigbo stands for, especially his antagonistic disposition towards the government of Nigeria.

“We hold that Kanu, in action and deed, does not represent the collective interest of the South East, hence should be disregarded and seen as inconsequential.

“We are particularly pained that this disposition is painting the Igbos in bad light, especially among undiscerning members of the public, who may not understand that Kanu’s outing is self-serving , and not altruistic, as he wants the world to believe.

“We are further using this platform to distance ourselves and the Igbos in general, from the threats issued to peaceful Fulani herders in parts of the South East, as we have always maintained that the freedom to reside and conduct legitimate business in any part of the country, is sacrosanct.

“To our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers all over the world, we challenge you all to rise in unison to condemn all that Mazi Kanu does, propagate and stands for.

“How can a region known for its entrepreneurial spirit and republican nature, with huge investments in almost every part of Nigeria, allow a fugitive, who is apparently being (allegedly) sponsored by external forces, to continually cast us in such a bad light?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG lost $1.4bn to importation of chemicals in 2019 –DG NARICT

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Despite the nonproductive state of some of the nation’s chemicals, biochemicals, and petrochemicals plants across the country, the Director General, National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT), Zaria, Kaduna State, Prof. Jeffrey Barminas, has said that inspite of the impact of COVID – 19 pandemic, Nigeria still lost $1.4 billion to the importation of chemicals. […]
News

SARS arrests 4 kidnap suspects, other criminals in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Command of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) has arrested four kidnap suspects in connection with the kidnapping of a notable business man in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state. The suspects are: Bright Chinonso (34) of 38 Afam Road, Obigbo, Eze Ernest (30) of 2 Afam Road, Obigbo,and Chisom Godwin […]
News

COVID-19: N’Assembly summons health minister over N10bn vaccine fund

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Say only internationally approved vaccine will be accepted     The National Assembly has asked the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire to appear before its joint committees on health and explain the whereabouts of the N10 billion released for the local production of the COVID-19 vaccine.   The joint commiittes gave the order at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica