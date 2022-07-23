Nigeria’s unity, security my priorities beyond 2023, says Buhari

Tinubu absent from stakeholders meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the unity, prosperity and security of the country remained his priorities even after leaving the office in 2023. Buhari made this declaration yesterday at a meeting with the stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa. The President also as sured the gathering that the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima would not disappoint when he eventually emerges winner alongside the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in 2023.

Thanking the delegation led by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for the kind words on his role in processes leading to the emergence of the APC’s presidential candidate, and his running mate, for the presidential election in February, 2023, Buhari auded them for the roles they played in the build-up to the national convention and the party’s primary elections. ‘‘For us all, the cohesion and unity of the party was the first priority, and ambition was second. I am glad that you all saw the larger picture, rather than narrow, self-serving interests,” he noted.

Lauding the stakeholders for acknowledging Shettima’s virtues ahead of his emergence as the APC vice presidential candidate, the President expressed confidence that he would not disappoint the party and Nigerians. He also commended the party for resolving to fur-ther mobilize more Nigerians, particularly youths, to register, and get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), saying ‘‘It is the way to go.’’

The APC chairman, Adamu said in his comment that: ‘‘our main goal is to see the success of the APC in the forthcoming general elections. There’s no better parting gift than to ensure that the APC produces the next president.’’ Meanwhile Tinubu, was conspicuously absent at the meeting attended by the Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase,governors of Kebbi (Atiku Bagudu); Borno (Babagana Zulum); Nasarawa ( Abdullahi Sule); Yobe (Mana Buni) and Gombe (Inuwa Yahaya).

