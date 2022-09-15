Nigeria’s Walking Football Team set for Rwanda tour

The Nigeria Walking Football Soccer Team would on Friday depart for Kigali for a two-match international friendly matches against their Rwandan counterparts as part of their preparations for next year’s Walking Football Nations Cup to be held in Manchester, England. Walking Football is reportedly a slower paced version of the beautiful game and it was originally designed to help get over 50’s back into football and increase physical activity through rekindling players’ love for the game.

Now in its formative years in Nigeria, the Walking Football Team would be accompanied to the tour of Kigali by the interim Chairman of Waka Football In Nigeria, Godson Uti , while Chairman of Imo State Football Association and Presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2022 NFF Elections, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, is expected to captain the team for the international friendlies .

“Nigeria and Rwanda are two of African countries that will feature at next Walking Football Nations Cup to be held in Manchester in the summer of 2023,” Uchegbulam said. “Of course, the team is made up of old football enthusiasts and former players but we are not taking anything to chance as we are preparing well for the Nations Cup and going to Rwanda would show our readiness for the assignment.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...