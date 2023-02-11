Nigeria’s weak institutions and voters

On August 24, 2019, in a piece I titled: ‘When will we have strong institutions?’ I pointed out how the failure to have this rather than ‘strong men’ in place is one of the major reasons why our country is in the sorrow state it is now. Incidentally, it was the former US President Barack Obama, who, during a trip to Ghana in 2009, said these famous words: “Africa doesn’t need strongmen, it needs strong institutions.” Sadly, 14 years later, these words have not been heeded by the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’ which has meant that issues that are not rock science have been elevated to such here in Nigeria Thus, for close to five months now only God knows the damage done to the nation’s economy because of the scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS), more popularly called petrol.

This has meant that motorists have been spending long hours in queues trying to get the all-important product – hours which should have been put to more productive use. And for those who are not ready to waste so much time twiddling their fingers or playing with their mobile phones while sweating inside hot cars waiting to buy fuel, the other fast track option is to go to stations selling way above the official price of N169 per litre.

Hence, if one is ready to fork out anywhere between N240 and as much as N400, one can just drive in and out of a petrol station in a jiffy and with a full tank! But how many can afford to part with such money on a consistent basis without dire consequences on finances which are already struggling to cover other contending issues like school fees, house rent, food, medicals and so on? And one only has to look at the number of expensive vehicles that are often seen in the lengthy queues along with ‘jalopies’ waiting to fill up their massive tanks at the ‘official price’ to realise that the rich are also feeling the economic pinch just like the ‘masses’. Clearly, they also need to save on energy bills so they can cover the costs of other pressing needs.

This has been going on since October, with those in charge repeatedly promising to end the woes to no avail. Even the considerable weight of the Department of State Services (DSS) which joined the fray in December giving the stakeholders in the fuel supply chain a 48-hour deadline to restore normal supply of petroleum products at the officially approved rate across the country or be ready to face the consequences of their actions has not ended the nightmare.

Weeks after the ultimatum was given, nothing has changed in terms of fuel supply while we’re still waiting to hear who has been apprehended and made an example of for flouting the DSS directive. But in reality, there would have been no need for the DSS to have waded in or the oil-rich country to have even been in this embarrassing situation in the first place had strong institutions been in place.

Thus the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the bodies in charge of the sector, in the first place would not have allowed the nation’s four refineries to go comatose. And if by any chance they did, would have found a reliable alternative pending when the refineries would have been fixed. As things stand, the refineries are not working (and have not throughout the 24- year life of the Fourth Republic) while the importation substitute has degenerated into a farce – which is the reason for the long queues. And in keeping to the norm in the country, no one has come clean with the real reason for the problem.

While the nation is still battling the demons of fuel scarcity, another demon has been added to the already considerable headache of Nigerians and that is the fallout from the latest attempt to change some of the notes in circulation. On October 26 last year (incidentally, that was the same month fuel scarcity started!), the nation was told by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele that the apex bank would be redesigning some of the local currency.

He said the change will take effect from December 15 and Nigerians had till January 31, this year, to exchange their old naira notes with the affected denominations being the N200, N500, and N1, 000 denominations. But rather than the exercise going ahead seamlessly, it has degenerated into ‘sorrow, tears and blood’ for millions following their inability to lay their hands on the new notes.

Television and the social media have been awash with footage, photographs and reports depicting the harrowing experience Nigerians are going through just to get their own hard-earned money from the banks in order to keep body and soul together and run their businesses. Incidentally, the last time such an exercise was carried out some 39 years ago, it was also ‘sorrow, tears and blood’ for millions as people struggled to get access to their money – and coincidentally the man at the helm of affairs of the country was also Muhammadu Buhari, who was then a Major General as head of a military government.

Again, due to weak institutions, what should have been an easy exercise has become a nightmare as people have besieged banks in desperate attempts to get money that appears to be non-existent. People have become so desperate that some took extreme measures of almost stripping naked in banking halls in an effort to draw attention to their financial plight. It is so bad that a video surfaced online during the week reportedly showing workers of a new generation bank using a ladder to scale the fence of their premises as they tried to evade their angry customers after closing hours because they were unable to give them money.

The situation has made bankers become endangered individuals for no reason, prompting the financial institutions to issue their employees’ guidelines on how they can take measures to protect themselves. Many banks have even adopted extreme measures like suspending services and who can blame them after repeated acts of vandalism and destruction of their facilities by irate mobs.

All this just because the institution saddled with ensuring it never got to this level has failed to make enough of the new notes available to the banks. And in keeping with the norm in Nigeria we are still in the dark as to why we have been unable to get our cash as discordant tunes have been made by government officials as to why there was no money for the people to spend.

As things stand, Nigerians have the chance to try and change the narrative by voting right in the elections which kicks off next week with the presidential and national assembly positions, and ends on March 12 with the governorship and state assembly polls, hoping that those elected will be able to make our institutions stronger rather than personalities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...