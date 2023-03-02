Nigeria’s weak manufacturing sector’s malaise re-echoes

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has forecasted that the current cash scarcity, including foreign exchange (FX) is further minus for the nation’s current weak manufacturing sector. Taiwo Hassan reports

Recently, the true state of health of the country’s productive sector came out to the front burners when the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) released its report on the Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) for fourth quarter (Q4) 2022. There, staggering revelations showed that macroeconomic headwinds were still playing out on manufacturing activities in the country. These, according to the MAN’s MCCI report, adversely affected the escalation in Consumer Price Index (CPI), continuous erosion in naira value and difficulty in accessing forex, high cost of energy, insecurity and the consequences of lingering Russian-Ukrainian war. No doubt, these issues, amongst others, are principally responsible for the difficult operating environment and declining performance of manufacturing in the country today. Woes In recent times, there has been persisting challenges in the country’s manufacturing sector and this has led to the waning confidence of manufacturers in the economy. Indeed, the persisting increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), erosion in naira value, difficulty in sourcing forex for productive use, high cost of energy, the issue of insecurity and the lingering Russian- Ukrainian war, including the associated adversities, have all been punctured the growth and development of the country’s manufacturing sector. NESG on FX To buttress the current sad condition of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group stated that Nigeria’s weak manufacturing was a major factor fuelling shortage of foreign exchange in the country. The NESG Senior Economist, Dr. Wilson Erumebor, in a recent paper published by Foresights Africa, titled, “Nigeria in 2023: Bridging the productivity gap and building economic resilience,” stated that the last seven years for the country had been plagued with hardship especially after battling two economic recessions. He said: “In the last seven years, there have been a shift of economic activity towards agriculture and a slowdown of the manufacturing sector. Part of the problem facing the economy is the neglect of the manufacturing sector. “Essentially, Nigeria Is not producing enough, for both local consumption and export. The consequences of having a weak manufacturing base for a country with such a large population are evident in its foreign exchange shortages, limited number of jobs created to accommodate workforce entrants, and an import bill that can hardly be met (nor sustained) by current export earnings.” In the report, he explained that the unemployment and underemployment rates increased to an all-time high of 56.1 per cent in 2020. Erumebor noted that “90 per cent of workers are employed in sectors with low levels of productivity—agriculture and non-tradable services. “This means that the kind of jobs needed to generate income growth and lift many Nigerians out of poverty are not available in large numbers.” Advice to incoming administration Erumebor urged the incoming administration to work with stakeholders, and develop an agenda for economic and social inclusion. He said: “At the heart of such an agenda must be improving the lives of the average Nigerian. This agenda must also include a practical strategy on how to structurally transform the economy, moving labor and economic resources from low productivity sectors to high productivity sectors.” Erumrbor also highlighted the need for the incoming government to address the burgeoning infrastructure deficit and inadequate power supply, which limit the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector. National skills programmes The senior economist further posited the need to design and implement national skills programmes aimed at upskilling young Nigerians, to ensure many more embrace digital skills and capabilities. “At the middle of the productivity ladder sits manufacturing. The sector has a much higher productivity level than agriculture and can accommodate, in large numbers, the kind of labour that is abundant in the country. Nigeria’s rising population (which is projected to reach N428m by 2050), the existence of mineral resources, and the adoption of a single market in Africa—the African Continental Free Trade Area —present a case for why manufacturing would thrive in Nigeria,” he noted.

Industrial policy development While hammering on a clear cut strategy to develop an industrial policy, he explained that supporting the scale, efficiency, and competitiveness of local firms within the manufacturing sector was vital to building economic resilience against vulnerability and future shocks. He said: “Such policies must be integrated with Nigeria’s AfCFTA strategy and support transition of small-scale firms that are often the drivers of job creation in the country.” Last line Consequently, it is important for the Federal Government to have a shift towards a better exchange rate management and moderate the rising energy cost via better management of refined petroleum products imported into the country. These among other measures would no doubt help reduce the current inflation, which is fast eating-up the working capitals of businesses including manufacturing.

Like this: Like Loading...