Nigeria’s wealth is safe with me –Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has assured Nigerians that if he is given the chance to pilot the affairs of the nation as the president, the wealth of the nation will be secured and prudently managed for the benefit of all, rather than misappropriated by a few individuals. Obi said that he will draw from his wealth of experience in the corporate and public sectors to ensure that the nation begins to create wealth in all sectors of the economy. Wealth creation and productivity, he said, remain strong antidotes to Nigeria’s collapsing economy. Obi made this known during his interaction with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State. He lamented that vast majority of the challenges confronting the nation were as a result of poor economy resulting from poor leadership.

He said that it was time the people voted against the mindless sharing and looting of the public treasury, while stating that Nigeria needs leaders who can create and manage wealth for the benefit of the masses. Recounting his successful years in the corporate world and in public office, Obi assured Nigerians that he will replicate the same success for the nation.

“I became the governor of Anambra State with nothing but an almost dilapidated state handed over to me. Insecurity and killings were the order of the day and investors dreaded the state. The debt profile of the state was discouraging. The education sector was crumbling, while the health sector was on life support. We did not look at the odds against us, but envisioned the beautiful future ahead of us, and we went to work. “Eight years down the line, I handed over a state that was first, for many years in WAEC and NECO. From nothing, I left N75 billion in saving for the State without owing any contractor, or owing salaries.

We had growing businesses and investors returned to the state. The health sector came alive with standard hospitals and 12 health institutions. We accomplished a lot in the State that the list can go on and on. As I served Anambra, I am willing to serve Nigeria, with a greater vision and commitment,” Obi submitted. Obi called on the people to see the 2023 elections as very critical to the survival of the nation, which he said, has been on life support for long.

 

