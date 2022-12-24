Sports

Nigeria’s women 4x100m relay ranked world’s 4th best

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The World Athletics has ranked Nigeria Women’s 4x100m Relay Team as the 4th best in the 2022 season, BSNSports.com.ng reports. On Thursday, the World Athletics published numerous national records that were set across each of the relay disciplines in 2022, including the Women’s 4x100m, where 12 countries went faster than they ever had before. Nigeria’s feat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where a new African record was set, made the list. Recall Nigeria quartet of Joy Chinenye Udo-Gabriel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha set an African record at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, the United States of America.

Running in lane 8, the quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Grace Nwokocha clocked 42.22 seconds as they finished 4th in the final to break the 30-year-old African record. At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, it was a different tale after the quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha ran a race of their lives to clinch Gold in the 4x100m women’s relay event with a time of 42.10s and also setting an African Record. The gold medal is Nigeria’s first in Commonwealth Games women’s relay as the best outing has been silver (2014) and bronze (1990 and 2018).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Jesus hits four to send Man City four points clear, Newcastle beat Norwich

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester/Villa draw, Arsenal beat United Gabriel Jesus scored four goals and made a fifth as Manchester City thrashed Watford to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League. With a month of the season to go, City know they will be champions if they win all their remaining league games and they […]
Sports

Villa sack Dean Smith

Posted on Author Reporter

  Aston Villa confirm they have parted company with head coach Dean Smith. Smith was appointed Aston Villa head coach just over three years ago in October 2018 and led them back to the Premier League via the play-offs in his first season in charge following a club-record 10-match winning sequence towards the end of […]
Sports

NPFL Clubs brace up for full licensing compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season gets set to kick off in October, reports say virtually all the 20 clubs in the top domestic league have put machinery in motion to fully comply with the League Management Company (LMC’s) licensing requirements ahead of time.   A survey conducted recently by @ clubowners_ng revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica