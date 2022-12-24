Nigeria’s women 4x100m relay ranked world’s 4th best

The World Athletics has ranked Nigeria Women’s 4x100m Relay Team as the 4th best in the 2022 season, BSNSports.com.ng reports. On Thursday, the World Athletics published numerous national records that were set across each of the relay disciplines in 2022, including the Women’s 4x100m, where 12 countries went faster than they ever had before. Nigeria’s feat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where a new African record was set, made the list. Recall Nigeria quartet of Joy Chinenye Udo-Gabriel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha set an African record at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, the United States of America.

Running in lane 8, the quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Grace Nwokocha clocked 42.22 seconds as they finished 4th in the final to break the 30-year-old African record. At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, it was a different tale after the quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha ran a race of their lives to clinch Gold in the 4x100m women’s relay event with a time of 42.10s and also setting an African Record. The gold medal is Nigeria’s first in Commonwealth Games women’s relay as the best outing has been silver (2014) and bronze (1990 and 2018).

