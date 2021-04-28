News

Nigeria’s worsening poverty worries FEC

…initiates poverty reduction policy

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Worried by the worsening poverty level in the country, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has extensively debated the issue and approved a new policy to tackle the challenge.
Briefing correspondents after the meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) to the the President, Femi Adesina disclosed that the council took note of the worrying situation.
According to him, the Federal Government was not unaware of the poverty level but was doing something about it.
He said it was in that line that FEC approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy policy.
Adesina said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will  chair the Steering Committee of the new policy to provide overall guidance for implementation.
He said council also approved the strategy’s  incorporation  into the medium term national development plan 2021-2025 and agenda 2050 and directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to prepare a bill for submission to National Assembly for the legislative approval for the implementation of  the strategy.

Reporter

