Nigerien President confers honours on Dangote, Rabi’u, others

The President of Niger Republic, Muhammed Bazoum, has conferred his country’s highest civilian honours on the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabi’u, Jigawa and Zamfara governors, Abubakar Bagudu, Bello Matawle respectively. Others so honoured were President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides, the Senior Special Assistant (Household and Domestic Affairs) to the President, Sarki Abba, and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure. They were awarded the “Order of Merit of Niger, Great Master of National Awards.”

This was disclosed in a release yesterday by a presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu yesterday. He said the honours were conferred on the prominent Nigerians to mark the Independence Day of Niger Republic commemorated yesterday. According to him, the six men were honoured for the recognition of their roles in the promotion of better relations between the two sister states. Shehu wrote: “The day is set aside to mark the nation’s independence from France in 1960 and since 1975 has been recognised as “tree planting day” as trees are planted across the nation to aid the fight against desertification.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...