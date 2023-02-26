Niger’s governorship battle of wits, brawn

From the list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not less than 12 gubernatorial candidates are vying for the governorship seat in Niger State, a state that is assumed by many as a twoparty state and by some estimates, a more or better still a one-party state system. It will be hard to dispute the hypothesis that the state is more of a one party state going by the fact that you can hardly feel the presence of the opposition in the state. The tradition has always been that of winner takes all in Niger State, at least since the return of democracy in 1999, except in 2007 when the seats of the House of Assembly were shared almost equally between the then ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the defunct Sen. David Umaru-led All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), which also won some Local Government Council elections. Since the birth of Niger State in 1976, the opposition has never taken power from the ruling party until 2015 when the APC ousted PDP, although history records that the legendary Alh. Alhassan Abubakar Badakoshi’s opposition party, Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP) beat Alh Awwal Ibrahim’s ruling party, the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the 1983 gubernatorial election, a victory that was only affirmed by the Supreme Court in 2003, 20 years after, and exactly 19 days after his (Badakoshi) death on the 16th of March 2003. So, it is a safe wager that even though 12 candidates will be on the governorship ballot, only two parties, APC and PDP are expected to truly lock horns even though many thought New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) was going to be a third force until he fell short of expectations by getting embroiled in a leadership crisis. Another candidate, Mr. Joshua Bawa of the Labour Party has been on the low key and silently politicking as he took his campaigns to various groups taking advantage of the Peter Obi’s movement which has engulfed parts of the country. A lot of analysts have ruled out his chances owing to the fact that he is from Zone C (Niger North) which has done two terms of eight years. Zoning in Niger State has come to stay as it is the turn of Zone B (Niger South) but Bawa who believes the rotation is a PDP and APC thing does not want to be ruled out, claiming that if the three zones have tested the rotation, it is only pertinent for it to start from anywhere afresh. Some supporters of the Peter Obi and Labour Party told our Correspondent that the presence of their governorship candidate is not felt as one can count his number of billboards across the State. The APC leadership conducted another governorship primary, two months after the first one and at which purported rescheduled governorship primary election, held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the party’s state headquarters in Minna. It was revealed that Alh. Mohammed Idris Malagi, one of the APC governorship aspirants that lost to Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, who had not defected to any opposition party (even today he is not known to be officially or publicly a member of another party other than APC) was declared to have scored 124 votes out of the total number of votes cast by the same number of party delegates. It was not at the time clear to a lot of Nigerlites when Malagi joined the party, why the party had to rerun the governorship primary election, and how many people participated in the contest. Though some of Malagi’s close allies came out and repudiated the claim that Malagi consented and contested in the Kangaroo election, the authentic flag bearer of NNPP, Alh. Mohammed Yahaya Ibrahim Sokodeke, stood his ground and resisted the hoax called primary election until INEC came out to inform the world that he was the only one recognized by the Electoral Commission. Ever since then, the light of the wouldbe third force party keeps deeming, until the gubernatorial candidate and other elective candidates on the party’s platform have become largely powerless. As for the PDP, ever since the power slipped out of its hand in 2015, the party’s strength has tapered off until it has been unable to abate the gale of defection. The governorship candidate of the PDP, Hon. Liman Kantigi has taken his campaigns to the rural areas and part of his strategies is to donate needed items to residents and communities. This strategy seems to be working for him as, whenever he asks the people what their immediate needs are, the moment they speak, he (Kantigi) gives directives. He also made cash donations to various groups. Another factor that might favour the PDP candidate is that most Nigerlites have fallen out with the ruling APC following the untold hardship being experienced and the government’s nonchalant attitude towards the insecurity challenges faced by the people. Kantigi was clever enough to have picked a Christian Deputy as suggested by the people who believed that every candidate who emerged must pick the other religions as Deputy. While the APC governorship candidate settled for same faith ticket, the PDP hurriedly got himself a Christian Deputy who of course could trigger more support and votes from the Christian community. The ruling party needs a formidable opposition to keep her in check. Unfortunately, the last time there was a strong opposition voice in the state was when the APC was in the opposition and in the early life of the party when she took control of the state as Sen. David Umaru was constantly speaking out even against his own party. And, also the former governor of the State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu ‘shook the table’ when he alleged that the government of his successor Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello mismanaged $181 million Islamic Development Bank (IDB) loan secured by his government but which only materialized when the APC government came onboard, for the dualisation of the Bida/Minna road. He also accused the government of Sani Bello of misappropriating the sum of N1.4 billion his government had left behind for the abandoned five star hotel project in Minna, the state capital. These two weighty allegations, especially coming from the former governor, really got Nigerlites buzzing on social media and of course there were denials and counter accusations from the government’s side. Since then the opposition has gone into hibernation, and even the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Alh. Liman Isah Kantigi was not visible until the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar brought his campaign to Minna the State Capital, that he was seen by those who attended the rally. Some sources close to his campaign organization however said he is quietly busy canvassing for votes at the rural areas. Political pundits believe such a strategy may hold some benefits but it is certainly not good enough to uproot APC or defeat Hon. Bago as majority of the votes are in the major cities and towns, going by the analysis of the number of registered voters, especially as the APC governorship candidate is fully on ground in these cities and towns. They said our electoral process may be below par, but there has been tremendous improvement in the process thereby making rigging difficult, so, the battle ground has shifted to urban cities unlike what was obtainable in the past. Some analysts have described the APC gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago as an intelligent, skillful and smart political general who knows his onions, adding that while the PDP had internal rancour, Bago and APC embarked on a reconciliation movement that brought the party into one fold (as it is very rare in Nigeria to hold primary elections without grievances). They said Bago’s reconciliation initiative killed three birds with one stone, first, he was able to make at least 70 per cent of the aggrieved party members to sheath their swords; secondly, even though it was strictly a gathering of party faithful, it provided an opportunity to campaign to members; and lastly, the party members who had not met him before had the opportunity to do so and mostly these meeting changed the negative perspective they previously held about him. Most analysts described Bago as a true leader and a serious candidate who is determined to win the election, and that by not waiting for the governor or the party to initiate reconciliation moves, and by holding meeting with some of the critical stakeholders in the society, he has managed to score some major marks. The pundits concluded that Bago is the candidate to beat, and further declared that Niger State is APC, and nothing would change from the present situation whereby all elective positions are occupied by the APC, the three Senate seats, 10 House of Reps seats, 25 out of 27 state Assembly seats and 24 out of 25 local government council seats, as well as majority of the councilor seats. Therefore, it would be a high mountain to climb to wrest power from the hands of APC.

