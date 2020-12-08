Niger’s move to rid schools of ‘unwanted teachers’

 SUBEB: Some teachers can’t read or write

 NUT: Teachers should embrace distance learning, sandwich to upgrade

RESCUE MISSION

Over 2,041 unqualified teachers in Niger State primary and basic schools, whose engagement has become a source of concern for the government, are to be shown the way out of the system

A major move that will address the rot in the school system, sanitise the teaching profession and enhance quality of teaching in primary and secondary schools in line with the mandate of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) is being taken by the Niger State Government.

Towards this end, the state government is set to relieve no fewer than 2,041 unqualified teachers in the school system of their appointments. Confronted with the high rate of unqualified teachers in schools across the state with its attendant challenges, the state government with the determination to reverse the trend embarked on staff audit to ascertain the number of qualified teachers engaged in the schools.

The State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), which insisted that such staff audit had become imperative to confront frontally the depth of rot in the education sector of state with a view to repositioning the sector and making the teachinglearning process more attractive and effective to both teachers and learners.

According to the state government, there was the urgent need to weed out ‘unwanted teachers’, sanitise and rid the system of rot threatening the state’s basic education development. But, the Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Isa Adamu said there was also the need to use the ‘carrot and stick approach’ in sanitising the sector, “going by what is happening in the state’s schools.”

NSUBEB, which expressed dismay over the rot in terms of the rate of unqualified teachers teaching in the schools, pointed out that the Board would do the right thing by fixing the right teaching and nonteaching staff in the schools, in order to put round pegs in round holes.

Towards this end, NSUBEB in its quest to cleanse the sector of irregularities, therefore, set up a Screening Committee with the mandate to screen the over 28,058 teaching and non-teaching staff across the 25 Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) of the state with a view to ascertaining their suitability or otherwise for them to remain in the school system.

During the exercise, out of the teaching staff in the schools, 26,007 were said to have appeared for screening, while 2,041 did not present themselves before the committee. In the Committee’s report presented to NSUBEB, “out of the number screened, no fewer than 23,721 were cleared, while 2,296 were not cleared due to issues that did not only bother on certificates or qualifications.”

Worried by the development, Adamu, who said that the state government could not actually ascertain who employed and how the unqualified teachers got to the system, however, insisted that the Board was determined to unravel this. This was as he said: “As you are aware, the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration is unrelenting in terms of recruiting qualified teachers. The governor last year recruited 2,989 qualified teachers and more will still be recruited as soon as possible.

“NSUBEB has a total of 25,085 teachers in about 3,138 basic schools. With this number, we have a teachers/pupils ratio of 1:31 in the state schools, which in every sense is on course.

But, at the Board, we are still intensifying efforts at further decongesting schools by deploying teachers from urban centres to rural areas so as to mitigate the shortage of teachers in schools in rural areas.”

Although, he said that the required number of teachers needed in the state could not be established until the implementation of the Committee’s report, the recent report by the committee set up by the Board to audit the staff had returned with a verdict and recommendation that many of the teachers in the schools do not have the requisite teaching qualifications to teach in primary or secondary schools in the state. However, while submitting the report of the panel to the NSUBEB Chairman in his office, the Chairman of the Committee,

Alhaji Usman Katako, reported that “out of those teachers that appeared for the screening exercise, no fewer than 1,000 were discovered not to have certificates or qualifications, and some could neither read nor write.”

However, Katako did not give details of the number of ghost workers and teachers uncovered in the state’s school system through the screening; he only explained that of the 28,058 personnel on the Board’s payroll only 26,070 showed up for the screening exercise. According to him, the verification covered all the Local Education Authorities (LEAs) Administrative staff and classroom teachers and about 50 per cent of those with issues of certificate racketeering are class teachers.

“We discovered that over 1,000 of these teachers could not even read or write,” he stressed. The Committee, therefore, advised the Board to ensure the implementation of the approved promotion of some teachers, who had been on the waiting promotion list since 2018.

While receiving the Committee’s report, the Board Chairman, Adamu pledged the commitment of the NSUBEB to ensure full implementation of the report in order to forestall irregularities and to put the teaching profession on proper footing.

“If you cannot read and write, you cannot be a teacher. So, everybody must work according to his or her capacity. We will reshuffle the system, and if you cannot teach; we are going to redeploy you to either be a cleaner or a nanny, but definitely not as a classroom teacher,” he noted.

On the state of basic education, especially primary school development in the state, Adamu recalled: “When I assumed office as the Chairman of NSUBEB, the state government and the previous management at the Board did very well in the area of infrastructure and physical development.

They were able to provide infrastructure though in some places we still have to correct some of the interventions. Indeed, it may not be the best situation, but I can assure you that they have really done very well.”

The Chairman added: “But, the issue of quality of teaching and learning is still a bad situation; the attitudinal behaviour of those charged with the responsibility of managing public education, particularly at our primary school level, and some education secretaries are the worst case scenario.

There are cases of teachers that will deliberately abscond or leave their places of assignment for a long-term without coming to school, and they expect their salaries to be paid. In fact, we will fish out such teachers from the system soon.”

Also, on the quality assurance, Adamu disclosed that Quality Assurance exercise was ongoing, but expressed dismay that despite there was no concerted and deliberate effort towards improving on the quality of teaching.

He noted: “That was the situation that I met in the state primary school education level. But, this requires the support and efforts of every stakeholder to right this wrong. Of course, what we are trying to do is to first and foremost, interface with all stakeholders on the way forward.

The Parent-Teachers Association (PTA) and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) are to partake in the monitoring exercise, so that we can jointly carry out on-thespot assessment of the situation.

“Members of the Board and I have participated in the quality assurance exercise of the schools and what we discovered was not a desirable situation. I mean a situation where we have Grade Six pupils that cannot read and write is terrible and pathetic. I remember going to some schools where I have to cry because what I saw was so appalling.”

In the area of disciplinary measures against any erring teacher or administrative staff, the NSUBEB Chairman, recalled: “On the issue of discipline of teachers and other workers, I have had cause to discipline some of them.

What we are doing right now is that when we go to the schools and we find out that a teacher has been absenting himself from school; we employ the necessary disciplinary procedures to deal with that situation immediately.

And, if such teacher(s) do not have any genuine reason for being absent from school, the Board will take disciplinary action or measure against him or her.

“The issue is that if a teacher leaves his place of work for three months, the civil service rule is clear on this. If such a teacher is found guilty, we will send him away. And that is what we are doing presently in order to restore sanity into the system. We are not taking excuses for that from any teacher.

“For instance, in Agaie Local Government Area, the Director of PRS in the Board on inspection discovered that some 21 staff members were not in their station and there was one particular staff that comes only once a week (on Tuesdays) and we had suspended all of them. Even the Emir of Agaie supported our action.

That is why I said this requires the support of every stakeholder for us to sanitise the system. In fact, our people need to change their attitude towards work; their ethics and working procedures.”

Again, on some employed teachers, but whose names were not on the Board’s payroll, Adamu, who argued that they were recruited this year, further said: “We have not been able to place about 3,000 such teachers on the payroll because we want to do proper documentation; we want to carry out proper inauguration and give them appointment letters.

I can say that out of the number, some of the teachers had already left the system. I am presently addressing some problems and so we need to prepare very well, we need to change the people’s orientation towards work.

But despite that I can assure you that the teachers have started collecting their salaries since last month. The Chairman, who added that the Board had been under pressure to uncover the ghost workers in the system, also noted that the NSUBEB was able to carry out the documentation of staff and through that process reduced the number of ghost workers in the system.

“We are working hard to remove them, that is why this month, we are going to pay them on the basis of physical evidence. That means that all our teachers have to get the Board’s clearance; they have to get clearance from their headmasters and to be jointly signed by the Education Secretaries so as to show that he or she has been in school either as a teacher or non-teaching staff.”

The Board, he said, was already working in line with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), which part of its mandates are the registration and licensing of all qualified teachers in Nigeria’s school system.

According to Adamu, the scope of the TRCN mandate it was learnt does not cover unqualified teachers and if they are unqualified, such teachers do not fall within the settings of the Council. Meanwhile, a UNESCO supported 2017 Global Education Monitoring Report, indicated that Nigeria has about 8,000 allegations of ghost teachers, who are collecting salaries or fake schools drawing funds from state coffers in the first half of 2016 alone.

Piqued by the staggering figure of unqualified teachers in the state, the Chairman of Niger State Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Ibrahim Umar, said that the preferable scenario would be for the teachers to have acquired the necessary exposure before applying for employment.

He added: “The union has always encouraged its members to upgrade themselves. We want the state government to provide the enabling environment for teachers to further their education so that the quality of service being provided to the students and pupils would be of high standards. I also encourage teachers to make use of distance learning, weekend courses and sandwich programmes to upgrade themselves.”

While lamenting that the number of teachers in the state had reduced drastically in the last few years from over 30,000 to less than 27,000, Umar called on Governor Bello, to as a matter of urgent consideration, send an Executive Bill to the state House of Assembly for the express approval to increase the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years and the years of service from 35 to 40 as stipulated by the Federal Government.

“We have our records that between 2015 till date, the union has recorded over 2,000 deaths and more than 1,000 teachers were transferred to various locations across the state making it less than 27,000 teachers in Niger State schools.

Again, we also call on the state government to regularise the release and implementation of teachers’ promotion at both primary and post-primary school levels between 2015 and date,” he added.

