Night life crippled in Ondo as petrol stations close early

The incessant attacks on petrol stations in different parts of Ondo State by armed robbers have led to the early closure of filling stations. Babatope Okeowo reports that this has affected night life in the ‘Sunshine State’

The fear of robbery attacks is the beginning of wisdom for owners of petrol stations in Akure, the Ondo State capital and other major towns in the state as they now close early in order to avoid being visited by men of the underworld.

Unfortunately, the early closure of petrol stations has affected the night life of the people of Akure, the state capital, and other major towns as streets are now deserted in the evenings – a time normally associated with when people to start to unwind after a hard day’s work. Fun seekers who used to stay out late are now afraid they might not be able get fuel when going home in the night. Mostly hit were those that run night clubs and beer parlour joints.

The commercial motorcyclists who are usually available take people, especially ladies out in the night, now also close early because they will not get petrol. In the last two weeks, two major filling stations were robbed while an unspecified amount of money was carted away by the men on the underworld.

The first incident occurred at Rano Filling Station along Akure/Ondo road when suspected armed robbers invaded and killed two security men attached to the station. The filling station supervisor, Mr Buhari Ashiru, who spoke with reporters, said 45-year-old Israel and the other security man were found drenched in blood around 5.30 am when other workers resumed duty. Ashiru explained that the other security man, who was 28, had just spent two days at the filling station before he met his untimely death.

The station supervisor disclosed that the perpetrators attempted breaking into the filling station’s safe inside the store but were unsuccessful. Ashiru added that the corpses of the security guards had been taken away by the Police. The second incident, that occurred a few days after the attack on Rano Filling Station, happened at Damototex Filling Station when gunmen suspected to be armed robbers shot dead a man while laying siege on at the filling station.

The armed robbers who were said to have stormed the popular filling station, Damototex Petrol Station, located along Oda Road, Akure, operated without any response from security agencies. According to an eyewitness, the armed robbers numbering about four arrived, the filling station on two motorcycles.

The eyewitness added that the robbers shot sporadically into the air before heading into the manager’s office and that one person was hit by a stray bullet in the process. After the operation, the armed robbers were said to have made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

In the two successful robbery operations, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, stated that the bodies of the deceased guards had been deposited at the morgue. Ikoro said that the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami had ordered a manhunt for the fleeing robbers as well as the deployment of additional security personnel to the areas.

In his usual response to any criminal activity, the Police spokesperson urged the public to be security conscious; saying with prompt and authentic information, security lapses in the state would be tackled. The owners of filling stations in the state who are tired of losing money and their workers to armed robbers attacks with law enforcement agencies helpless are now closing earlier than the normal business hours to avoid further attacks. New Telegraph observed that since the robbery incidents have become rampant, all filling stations in Akure now close at 7 pm while others close at half past 7pm. Unlike before, the petrol attendants would not resume until at least 7am when the day is bright. A resident, Mr. Ayo Jeje told New Telegraph that he has not been able to buy fuel for his generator since they now close early in Akure.

His words “I have not been able to buy fuel at night for over a week now to my generator because when I leave office, I always find them closed because I close at 7pm. “It has really affected me, especially when I need to charge my phones or when my wife wants to make use of blender at home. Thank God we have friendly neighbours who help us to sort ourselves at night.

So it has not been easy and unusual coming home at 7pm and seeing them all closed.” Similarly another resident, Chief Bayo Adelaja said: “I had planned to buy fuel at the filling station close to my estate of residence, but I was shocked when I arrived there at 9pm they had closed for the day.

“The following morning, I was told by the manager of the station that they now close early because of the robbers.” A commercial motorcyclist, Ayo Ologun said it has been difficult for him to meet his daily returns since the petrol dealers’ close early in the day. According to him: “It has been difficult for me in the last few weeks since the filling stations now close early. I have to close early to avoid being stranded. “There was a time I had to push my Okada to my house when I could not buy petrol because they have closed without informing the people.

The government should ensure the safety of the petrol attendants so we too can close late.” A club owner, Hon Femi Ogunleye said his business had not really moved as people who supposed to patronize them now home early so as not to be stranded in town. He added that only a few customers who have vehicles hangout late in the night unlike before when even people without cars would come aware that there would be Okadas to take them back home no matter the time of the night. Before the upsurge in the robbery incidents, petrol stations used to close around 11 in the evening with many of them resuming around 5am.

This was to enable vehicles travelling long distances to buy petrol. New Telegraph, who monitored the situation, noted that the development has begun to tell on motorists and other residents that want to buy fuel for their generators when going home in the evening. Some petrol attendants, who spoke with New Telegraph, said the order to close early came from their bosses that henceforth, they must not operate beyond 7pm. This development had also led to daily rush for fuel by commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okadas and motorists who want to get the commodity before the new closing time.

The Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ore deport, Mr Shina Amoo, who confirmed the instruction to close early, said the decision was made to stop incessant robbery attacks on members in the state, adding that it was not meant to put hardship on members of the public.

His words “The early closure of filling stations is due to issue of incessant robbery and killing of our men, either security or our staff on duty. It has been on for more than two years and we have been managing and enduring and complaining to the authorities and when we could not see any meaningful solution to the problem on ground, that was why we looked at alternative way of addressing the challenges facing our members in the state capital and make them safe. We can’t go on self-defence. The only thing we can do is to run away from where we can have issues, either crisis or accident.

“So closing earlier is the only way we can ensure our safety at the moment. We look at robbery occurrences in Akure, we lost count. We have experienced loss of funds; we have experienced injuries on staff and deaths of staff. “We are still begging the state government and relevant authorities to see how we can move forwards towards addressing insecurity and being safe because we see it as a big threat to our business in the state. Though they are trying their best in making the state peaceful and good for business but it is just like a gorilla war, when you are fighting somebody you don’t know.

“The major issue is that filling stations are numerous and there is no way the government or police would start putting one officer per filling station to secure them. When we discovered that we could reduce our time of operation, we asked members to start closing earlier than normal to help government and our business because it is obvious that the tasks before government on security is herculean.

“The issue is that when those robbing us now know that we are at alert, and nobody is operating till late in the night, it will reduce armed robberies on filling stations. We have discovered that most of the robberies were carried out in the dark or early in the morning. “Police have investigated our staff and it was discovered that those armed robbers were coming from outside within Akure to attack us.

So it is not our staff. So all we have done is to reduce our risk exposure. The moment we are able to come out with all other ways of addressing this, we will continue to do our regular businesses. “We are not doing this to punish the public; we are just doing this to help our members who have invested so much in the business. So people should be getting their fuel as early as possible on or before 7pm pending the time this will be addressed.”

