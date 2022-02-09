Arts & Entertainments

Nightlife gradually recovering after COVID-19 – Booth Group CEO, Jaji Abolore

Founder and CEO of South African-based business, Booth Group, Jaji Abolore is excited that the nightlife industry is gradually recovering from the setbacks it suffered during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this while speaking on how his popular nightlife and entertainment business group will spring big surprises this year.

“For two years, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a slow-down of growth in the nightlife industry, but now the global economy has recovered and the nightlife is gaining momentum. This year, we are set to expand our services and also further add more value to the Booth brand,” he said.

Abolore, whose Booth Group includes Booth Night Club, Booth Liquor Store and Room 130, is one of the leading figures and leading brands in South Africa’s nightlife industry.

The nightclub boss is happy that the bad days are gradually over and nightlife businesses are once again given a chance to rebuild all that was lost

As a seasoned nightclub and lounge operator, event organiser and promoter, Jaji Abolore has succeeded over the years in building a full-blown hospitality and entertainment conglomerate. And thus far, his Booth Group has been a money-spinner recording over 90% increase in revenue annually.

“Our aim has always been to give world-class services and so far, we have not been doing badly,” said Abolore.

Continuing, he said: “And we are happy the public and indeed our customers and clients have been appreciative of our efforts.”

Indeed, Jaji Abolore and his Booth Group in 2018 won Best Night Club in Johannesburg from Best of Joburg Viewer’s Choice Awards and The Voice Magazine respectively. Also in 2020, Room 130 Bar and Lounge won the African Social Entertainment Award for Best Lounge and Bar in Johannesburg.

Abolore also created the BootFest in 2018 “to inspire a culture of character by bringing high energy and dynamic interaction to the urban afro community in South Africa.”

From the maiden event, BootFest has been recording over 15, 000 attendees from all over Africa every year and has maintained a high standard by bringing in A-list artistes from around Africa.

 

