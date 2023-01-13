Business

NIHORT warns against use of carbide to ripen fruits for consumption

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) has warned of the danger in using carbide to ripen bananas and other fruits, saying it has negative health implications. The General Manager of NIHORT, Dr. Joel Akinfisoye, gave the warning during a four-day women and youth empowerment programme on horticulture, plantain and banana establishment and Telfairia production, in Lafia, Nasarawa State recently. Akinfisoye stressed the danger in using carbide to ripen fruits for human consumption. According to him, “there are simple ways banana ripens easily.

Allow the banana to mature from the tree and then tie it in an enclosure that prevents air entry and within a short time, it will ripen naturally.” Also, a Director from NIHORT, Dr. Mohammed Lawal, while addressing participants at the training, noted that the plantain, banana and telfairia value chain development was valuable for nutritional as well as social economic security for millions of Nigerians.

He said: “Plantain and ba- nana are important staple food crops and sources of income, especially for smallscale farmers. It can also serve as industrial raw materials for beverage industries producing baby food. “The commodities are commercially viable and money-making spinners for those who understand their value chains.” Furthermore, Lawal noted that capacity building programmes and training were necessary to maximise the economic potential of the commodities.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

