NIHOTOUR backs hotel owners’ forum on capacity-building

The National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has pledged to offer skill acquisition and professional certification programmes for members of Hotel Owners Forum of Abuja (HOFA) to enable them deliver professional and excellent services to their guests.

The Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, disclosed this, while playing host to the newly elected officials of HOFA led by its President, Mrs. Funmi Kazeem, in the Abuja headquarters of the institute. Kangiwa said imposing and beautiful edifices don’t make a hotel a hospitable abode, but the quality of services of the personnel. He said the desired standard service delivery in hospitality business could only be achieved if the personnel running the hotels had the required skills for effective running and operations of such hotels.

He added that this was where training and re-training become germane if the country is to meet the global best practices in hospitality management. The DG said the institute is ready to offer high quality skill acquisition and professional training programmes to HOFA member hotels’ personnel as part of its core mandate in the development of hospitality. This is even as he congratulated the presidents and her executive members and offered to assist HOFA with an office desk officer within the institute to address urgent needs of the association.

Like this: Like Loading...