NIHOTOUR celebrates top tourism supportive agency 2020 award

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) is celebrating its recognisation as the top supportive agency 2020 award by the Travellers Award. In a letter dated February 22, 2021 and signed by Nkechi Uko, organiser of Travellers Awards, to the DG of NIHOTOUR, it said the award was in recognition of the dogged pursuit of NIHOTOUR in the promotion of the travel tourism industry in manpower training and skills upgrade in the face of the global crisis that hit the industry by the COVID -19 pandemic during the year under review ‘In recognition of your dedication and remarkable efforts to drive and sustain domestic tourism, the Seven Wonders of Nigeria has the pleasure to inform you that your valiant efforts have not gone unnoticed and have thus been recognised as one of the leading tourism supportive agencies in Nigeria 2020’, the letter read in part.

Arrangements to hold the award by the organisers have reached advanced stage as presentations for the award is billed to take place in Abuja during the 7th Abuja Jabamah holding between March 26 and 27 alongside a tourism master class training session.

