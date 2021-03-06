Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR celebrates top tourism supportive agency 2020 award

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) is celebrating its recognisation as the top supportive agency 2020 award by the Travellers Award. In a letter dated February 22, 2021 and signed by Nkechi Uko, organiser of Travellers Awards, to the DG of NIHOTOUR, it said the award was in recognition of the dogged pursuit of NIHOTOUR in the promotion of the travel tourism industry in manpower training and skills upgrade in the face of the global crisis that hit the industry by the COVID -19 pandemic during the year under review ‘In recognition of your dedication and remarkable efforts to drive and sustain domestic tourism, the Seven Wonders of Nigeria has the pleasure to inform you that your valiant efforts have not gone unnoticed and have thus been recognised as one of the leading tourism supportive agencies in Nigeria 2020’, the letter read in part.

Arrangements to hold the award by the organisers have reached advanced stage as presentations for the award is billed to take place in Abuja during the 7th Abuja Jabamah holding between March 26 and 27 alongside a tourism master class training session.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

SHALOM ASUQUO – ANKOH: Dreams one million international tourist arrivals monthly for Nigeria

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Shalom Asuquo-Ankoh is the chief executive officer/ managing director of Travel Lab Nigeria Limited, and functions in multiple fields, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her travel odyssey as a travel consultant Background Asuquo – Ankoh, who is the chief executive officer and managing director of Travel Lab Nigeria Limited, with offices in Uyo, […]
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian unfolds new terminal with bio safety measures

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced the successful completion of a new passenger terminal at its Addis Ababa Bole International Airport hub, with emphasis on Bio Security and Bio Safety measures. The new terminal has check-in hall with 60 check-in counters, 30 self-check-in kiosks, 10 self-bag drop/SBD/, 16 immigration counters with more e-gate provisions, 16 central […]
Travel & Tourism

African Travel Times honours 2020 awardees

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

African Travel Times Magazine Awards has honoured its awardees for 2020, with the annual award ceremony held virtually this week as a result of the new normal occasioned by COVID -19. According to the Publisher/Editor of the publication, Lucky Onoriode George, the annual award, which was initiated seven years ago, is to recognise excellence in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica