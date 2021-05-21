News

NIHOTOUR critical to stable hospitality industry – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has called on operators of the Nigerian hospitality industry to collaborate with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, in manpower and capacity development to reposition the sector for better service delivery, enhanced performance and sustainable operations in the sector.

According to a statement issued by NIHOTOUR’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Mr. Ahmed Sule, Vice-President Yemi Osinnbajo, made the call at the inauguration of Marriot Hotel in Lagos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze to Malami: Your open grazing-motor spare parts comment is incendiary

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma,

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has taken a swipe at the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his stance against the ban of open-grazing in Southern Nigeria by the governors of the South. Reacting to Malami’s comment that banning open grazing in the South is like banning the sale […]
News

US election: Biden attacks Trump over report he called war dead ‘losers’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden has said Donald Trump should “humbly apologise” for reportedly calling US war dead “losers” and “suckers”. The Democratic presidential candidate described the president’s alleged remarks as “disgusting” and “damnable”. The claims date to 2018 when Trump cancelled his trip to a cemetery in France, which was blamed on bad weather at the time, reports […]
News

Plateau traditional council warns against false claims to non-existent stools

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Chairman of Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs and President, Jos Joint Traditional Council, Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, yesterday warned those laying false claims to non-existent traditional stools in the state to know it is criminal to do so and that the council would resist it at all cost. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica