NIHOTOUR critical to stable hospitality industry – Osinbajo

The Federal Government has called on operators of the Nigerian hospitality industry to collaborate with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, in manpower and capacity development to reposition the sector for better service delivery, enhanced performance and sustainable operations in the sector.

According to a statement issued by NIHOTOUR’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Mr. Ahmed Sule, Vice-President Yemi Osinnbajo, made the call at the inauguration of Marriot Hotel in Lagos.

