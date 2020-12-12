NIHOTOUR DG, Kangiwa, pledges support for ATPN’s capacity drive for its members

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, has expressed the readiness of the institute to partner with the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) to rejuvenate the Nigerian domestic tourism industry for improved economic activities within the country and build capacity.

Kangiwa, who stated this when officials of the association led by its President, Mr. Hassan Zakari, paid him a courtesy visit at the Headquarters of the institute in Abuja, said the Nigerian domestic tourism industry is a big goldmine that has remained untapped in spite of its socioeconomic potentials to improve the nation’s economy and raise the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) The director general who stated the resolve of NIHOTOUR to ensure quality service delivery in the industry through the training of highly skilled and knowledge based professionals, said the performance of the tourism industry of any country is hinged on the quality of operators of the industry, adding that this explains the high level of operational achievements of such countries as Kenya, South Africa, and The Gambia, in the global tourism market.

Kangiwa explained further thatNigeriacan achieve much more in both domestic and foreignrevenuegenerationiftourismisaccorded the needed patronage by the people, adding that it is about time Nigerians are encouraged toundertaketourofthehugeandvasttourism potentials that the country are blessed with. He noted that it doesn’t augur well that many Nigerians do not know much about the tourism resources that the country is endowed with, but can boast of visiting tourism sites of other countries, saying that we need to change the narratives for the socio-economic benefits of the country.

He stated the readiness of the institute to partner with ATPN in all aspects of the courses and training programmes offered by NIHOTOUR to grow the nation’s tourism industry via the training of skilled manpower that will efficiently manage operations within the industry even as he expressed his happiness for the visit as a means of strengthening the cordial bonds between the institute and the association. Earlier in his remarks, President of ATPN, Zakari said the visit was informed by the need to collaborate with the institute for the professional training and upgrade of their members as well as to bring the practical experience of some of their members to bear on the training programmes and activities of the institute.

He said that ATPN is impressed with Kangiwa’s appointment as DG of Nigeria’s apex public tourism and hospitality training institute in view of his pedigree and antecedents as a foremost stakeholder and key player in the industry, adding that the association is confident that Kangiwa will no doubt bring his vast experience to bear in the effective running of the institute. Zakari then pledged the support and cooperation of members of the association to the DG to enable him succeed and achieve the implementation of the core mandate of the institute for the benefit of the industry and the socio-economic interest of the country.

