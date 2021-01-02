NIHOTOUR DG, Kangiwa, pledges support for pageant contests

Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, pledged the commitment of the institute in supporting hosting of beauty pageant contests, state that it is an aspect of the creative art industry and one of the most vibrant sub-sectors of tourism requiring the collaborations of relevant institutions of both public and private sectors of the country to grow and develop the industry.

Kangiwa who made this disclosure when he played host to Miss Uwah Edidiong Ezekiel of the Most Beautiful Face Southern Nigeria, said the beauty pageant industry is part of the creative arts that offers youths the platform to showcase their talents in a variety of ways thereby contributing their quota to the progress and development of the country. He said NIHOTOUR as the apex public sector institution responsibility for capacity building and offering skilled training of different cadres in the tourism, is willing to collaborate with Miss Uwah Edidiong in extending the frontiers of her event both nationally and internationally.

NIHOTOUR, he said does not have the financial muscle to funds her project, however, he the institute fully endorse her project and bids to solicit for the goodwill and financial wherewithal to pursue her career in local and global fronts. Earlier in her address, Miss Uwah Edidiong, who hails from Akwa Ibom State and is the current crown holder of the Most Beautiful Face Southern Nigeria 2020, which she won in Lagos, September 2020, said she was at NIHOTOUR to seek for the support of the DG in her quest for Miss International World 2021 crown as well as to request him to serve as the patron of her organisation under the auspices of the Most Beautiful Face of Southern Nigeria.

She said that she sees her crown and office as a call to serve humanity with the clear vision to rebrand the dented and lost image of beauty pageants and to share in the vision of societal growth through the offering of aids and assistance to orphanage homes, the less privileged in the society and in skill acquisitions in various trades and professions, especially in the programmes and courses offered by NIHOTOUR.

