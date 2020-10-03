Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR DG, Kanigwa, commends FG on introduction of tourism in secondary schools

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has commended the Federal Government for its introduction of tourism in the curriculum of secondary schools in the country.

This is even as he spoke on the importance and benefits of tourism to the country if properly developed and promoted. Kangiwa made this known in his remark during the one – day ‘Training the Trainer’ programme organized by the institute for teachers of tourism in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, saying that tourism is the world’s largest employer of labour and a substantial contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of most countries.

He said giving the federal government’s renewed interest to diversify the economy, with tourism as one of the considered sectors for diversification, there was no better time than now to groom Nigerian youths in tourism by making it a professional course of studies from the secondary school level.

The DG further noted that with the present spate of youth unemployment resulting into youth restiveness, tourism as a service industry, has the capacity to offer employment opportunities to our teeming youths, stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth, generate foreign exchange and contribute to domestic earnings through fees and taxes.

Kangiwa said NIHOTOUR has the mandate to provide skills proficiency, technical upgrading programmes and professional knowledge – based education in the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria, calling on all interested individuals, practitioners and stakeholders to seize the opportunity of enrolling for the institute’s programmes in one or more of its campuses in the six geo-political zones of the country including Abuja. Participants at the training progrmme, who were drawn from selected secondary schools in Abuja expressed delight with the training, as according to them, they will be better equipped to teach tourism as a subject and impact their students with better knowledge of the subject

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

I am committed to building the next generation of skilled aviators –Ogbebo

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Joy Ogbebo, fondly called Mamaj, is an aviation consultancy, career development, advocacy and media personality, who with over three decades of vast experience in the aviation industry, is committed to building the next generation of aviators through her numerous platforms, which include: Mamaj Aviation Blog; Mamaj Aviation Television; and Mamaj Mentorship Academy (Convener of the […]
Travel & Tourism

Egypt tells billionaire Musk: Our pyramids were not built by aliens

Posted on Author Reporter

  Egypt has invited billionaire Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that its famous pyramids were not built by aliens. The SpaceX boss had tweeted what appeared to be support for conspiracy theorists who say aliens were involved in the colossal construction effort, reports the BBC. But Egypt’s International Co-operation Minister […]
Travel & Tourism

Pathway to recovery for Nigerian tourism

Posted on Author Shola Ilupeju

The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund –IMF, the economic experts and the Presidency, have all told us that we are facing the biggest economic challenge that Nigeria ever faced. Credit crunch, unemployment, recession and reduction in market confidence, as well as an end to our usual lifestyle and habits; Putting unrelenting pressures on costumers, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: