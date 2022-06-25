NIHOTOUR enthralls with Nigerian foods on UN Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022 celebration

International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja was agog with pomp and celebration on Saturday June 18 as the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) led Nigerians to join the rest of the world in the celebration of this year’s UN Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022.

It is a day dedicated by the world body to draw attention to food culture as part of what makes a thriving destination and should be cultivated and promoted in a sustainable manner for the benefit of humanity.

This would be the second edition of the celebration hosted by the institute, with the theme; placing Nigerian food on international map. It was a colourful and entertaining multi – event that drew participation from various tourism operators and stakeholders in the food value chain including food vendors, producers, processors and marketers as well as different institutions.

NIHOTOUR clearly showed on the day that it is a master of the game and knows how to excite as its enthralled Nigerians not just with the food culture of Nigeria alone but through the pomp and fascinating performances that were on showcase on the day through the various segments of the celebration which spans almost the whole day from the colourful formal opening ceremony, food exhibition to the gala and awards night.

The formal opening session witnessed the presentations of speeches by different dignitaries and presentation of awards and certificates to the winners of the essay competition organised by NIHOTOUR as part of the activities initiated by it to mark the day among others.

In declaring the event opened, the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and Culture, Senator Nora Ladi Daduut, commended NIHOTOUR for the event, describing it as an important occasion especially given the importance that food plays in the life of people.

According to the Senator, who is from Plateau State, Nigeria is a blessed tourist destination, with its vast, colourful and rich food culture forming part of its tourist offerings. She drew attention to her state, Plateau, which is known as the ‘home of tourism and peace,’ describing it as the balcony of Nigerian tourism to show the extent of the vastness of Nigerian tourism attractions.

‘‘That is why this day is very important for us to show the world our vast food culture and what we have as a tourist destination,’’ she said while not only recognising but also appreciating the efforts of NIHOTOUR in promoting Nigeria food culture to the global audience.



Nigeria is most competitive gastronomic destination in Africa – Kangiwa

In his welcome remark at the event, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, drew attention to the essence of the celebration, saying; ‘‘May I remind us that June 18 of every year is dedicated to the observance of Sustainable Gastronomy Day globally. This was predicated on the adoption of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 71/246. Today’s observance is the Sixth, globally.

‘‘Gastronomy is a cultural expression of nations through their food choices, sources of ingredients and types of cuisines and it typically thrives in culturally rich destinations like Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria has the most competitive food culture in Africa, noting that: ‘‘In fact, I dare say, Nigeria is the most competitive gastronomy tourist destination in Africa.

‘‘This can be found in the diversity of our ethnic groups and corresponding unique foods culture. The abundance of Nigerian cuisines exhibited here, today, are reflective of Nigeria’s gastronomic beauty and diversity. The cuisines poignantly reveal the ‘farm to table’ processes which signposts the economic multiplier-effects and social value of a thriving tourism industry.’’

Given the successful hosting of the event for the first in Nigeria last year, he said; ‘‘this year’s SGD is yet another remarkable opportunity to share, educate and inform the world of Nigeria’s rich diversity in food and beverages, and the traditional cuisines of participating embassies and diplomatic missions in Nigeria.

‘‘Finally, I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria has all it takes to be the leading Gastronomic Tourist destination in Africa and NIHOTOUR will continue to chart the course.’’



Exhibitors excite with colourful food fiesta

The food exhibition session was a most remarkable and memorable event of the day, as it witnessed a colourful display of the rich variety of Nigerian food. NIHOTOUR again was the star exhibitor of the day as it showed it mastery and expertise of Nigerian cuisines with is attractive presentations.

Aside the showpiece put on by its Abuja headquarters, representatives from its six zonal locations in the country also gave a good account, with the rich exhibition of foods from their different zones, practically putting on a feast that was happily devoured to their delight by the hundreds of people in attendance.

Spain, China and Ethiopia embassies were among the foreign countries which treated people to their rich delicacies. NTA-StarTimes TV Network, Delifrost, Fan Milk, Federal Capital Territory Administration Department of Tourism, ITPN, Association of Chefs Professionals Nigeria and Mushroom Grower, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria were among the exhibitors that put on good display for the benefit of the audience.



Mobile Food Kitchen



One of the major initiatives unfolded during the celebration was the Mobile Food Kitchen project of NIHOTOUR, which is conceived to be a major part of not just its training duties but also treating Nigerians to sumptuous delicacies.

The mobile kitchen which is domiciled in a long bus decked in the colours of the training institute is soon to be a part of events in the country as it would be deployed to cater for different occasions.

Gala night, fellowship awards ceremony

A most befitting end to the celebration was the gala night and fellowship awards ceremony. It was a colourful, lively and entertaining night, with a rich display of musical and cultural performances.

Besides the feasting and various entertaining performances, prizes and certificates were also presented to the winners of the cooking competition staged by NIHOTOUR ahead of the event.

While the Fellowship of the institute, the first ever, were conferred on some Nigerians for their various contributions to the tourism sector. The honourees include: His Royal Highness, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera; His Highness, the Osolo of Isolo and Secretary General of Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alakija Agbabiaka;

Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Eko Hotels and Suites and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Chief Samuel Olu Alabi; Chief Godfrey Kio Jaja Amachree; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Mrs. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutakura and Chief (Dr) Nike Okundaye of Nike Art Gallery.











Chef Okon: Nigerian foods best globally

One of the major stakeholders at the celebration, which almost beat NIHOTOUR to its game at the exhibition session, was the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN), which treated the audience to a rich and colourful presentation of Nigerian foods from the different parts of the country.

Speaking on the event, the National President of APCN, Chef Paulius Okon, expressed satisfaction at the successful hosting of the event, describing it as very impressive given the level of attendance and number of exhibitors.

‘‘It has been a very wonderful day, in fact, when I came in I saw embassies of China, Ethiopia, Spain and so many other foreign countries display their different cuisines, I was very impressed and feel elated by it,’’ he said, adding that:

‘‘It is an interesting day and very impressive. I am happy that we, ACPN, came fully prepared as we presented foods from the six geo- political zones of the country. I am actually impressed by the turn out of our members particularly their interest and zeal to promote Nigerian food culture and NIHOTOUR is also doing its beat. It is such a beautiful to see.’’

Chef Okon rates Nigerian food as the best in the world, saying that: ‘‘Why I don’t want to sound patronising because I am a Nigerian, but Nigerian food is the best. It is the best in the sense that you see people travelling from all over the world coming to Nigeria and wanting to eat Nigerian food.

‘‘In fact, many of them look forward to it. We are even importing it because we have businesses and registered bodies exporting Nigerian food and if it was not widely accepted you would not have this happening.’’

Though he wants traditional Nigerian food to be promoted but for it to gain global acceptance as Asian food and others, which have become global brands, he called for a fusion of Nigerian food, stating that fusion is the future of Nigerian food.

‘‘Our traditional cuisines must be promoted because there are lot of people who want that original taste, however, for those who don’t appreciate this taste then it is left for us to bring in fusion, which is the future of Nigerian food.

‘‘Nigerian chefs know that some elements, foreign elements, need to be added or some form of adjustment made so that those who don’t appreciate the natural taste can actually go for the fusion.’’

To achieve this, he disclosed that his association is working in partnership with others on creating acceptable fusion recipes. ‘‘We are working tirelessly to see what elements should be adjusted in our food to suit the foreign market.

‘‘Nigerians are professionally trained and are in a position to make this adjustment so that Nigerian food can fit into the global food culture and we are happy that both NIHOTOUR and Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) are working with us in this regard.

‘‘I encourage all Nigerians to take more interest in promoting Nigerian food culture.’’



Awunor: Mushroom offers a lot of benefits

Quite a number of unique and rare Nigerian delicacies alongside cooking ingredients were on display. One of such was Mushroom, which was exhibited by the Mushroom Grower, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria.

The National President of the association, Chief Michael Awunor, spoke of the effort of his association, which was founded in 2019, to bring back Mushroom to the food palate of Nigerians. ‘‘The association is about people, who have decided to bring back Mushroom into the market. Why I said bring back is because our fore fathers and fathers ate it,’’ he says of the focus of the association.

The reason for this grand effort, he said is because of the enormous benefits that Mushroom offers. These, according to him, range from nutrition, health to economy.

‘‘Because with Mushroom a lot of ailments in the system like diabetics, blood sugar, hypertension, loss of energy and all sort of things will disappear when you are consuming mushroom,’’ he said, adding: ‘‘Mushroom is very good in increasing your body immunity because with it you can’t be infect by diseases like STDs because your immune system is very high.

‘‘It is a clear substitute for animal proteins as you don’t need red or white meat anymore.

‘‘Economically, you can farm Mushroom and make a lot of money because it doesn’t require so much of land, it does not require so much energy but with small amount of money you can establish your Mushroom farm.

‘‘For us in the association we are not interested in just cultivating Mushroom but we add value to it and that creates jobs. You can see all these products on display; tea, ginger, fresh Mushroom, Mushroom bread and Mushroom powder.

‘‘There are so many things that you can do with Mushroom to both enrich your food and economy.’’

On the exhibition, Awunor, who revealed that both his association and NIHOTOUR are partners and support each other in such occasion as this event, described it; ‘‘as a beautiful day, it is well attended. I would suggest to them (NIHOTOUR) to increase the duration of the event to at least three days so that more Nigerians can be part of the event and be exposed to the activities of NIHOTOUR and those of the exhibitors as you can see today.

‘‘The awareness created today is spot on. It is highly impressive and we are happy about it and appreciative of NIHOTOUR for creating this avenue for us to reach out to a lot of Nigerians on what Mushroom is all about and what it can do for them.’’

