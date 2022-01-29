Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR, Epe LGA to partner on skill development for youths

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and Epe Local Government Council have agreed to partner on skill training and acquisition for youths in the council in order for them to be effectively engage in tourism business in the council. This was what formed the terms of talks between the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa and the Chairperson of Epe LGA, Princess Sura Olayemi Animashaun, when she visited Kngiwa in his Abuja office recently.

Kangiwa said that as part of its human capacity training and development, NIHOTOUR is willing to partner with the local government in the training of youths of the council in artistry skills in travel and tourism related trades. He noted that efforts of the Institute in providing training for youths and women across the country is informed by its desire to contribute as much as it can in the fight against unemployment and youth restiveness through skill acquisition trainings that create job opportunities for the youths.

The DG commended the efforts of Epe council in the promotion of eco-tourism in Lagos State, promising that NIHOTOUR is prepared to collaborate and offer support in the area of manpower training needed to drive the tourism activities of the council area. In her remark, Princess Animashaun said the visit to NIHOTOUR was to explore areas of collaboration with the Institute in her efforts to promote the tourism potentials of the local government and tap from the economic benefits of the industry. She then solicited for support of the Institute in empowering youths and women of the council in the various travel and tourism trades, noting that this will go a long way in providing job opportunities as well as help check the menace caused by unemployment among the youths.

 

Our Reporters

