NIHOTOUR equips tour operators, guides with skills, tools on hiking safari

The National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has extended its re-engineering in manpower training on conducting hiking safari as its recently organised two days training programme for tour guides and tour operators. The training held in Jos, the capital city of Plateau State, with participants drawn from the 17 local governments of the state, members of the Nigeria Associations of Tour Operators (NATOP) and some stakeholders from Lagos and Abuja.
In his remarks at the opening session, the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who was represented by Barrister Samuel Kwankur, Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship and Job Creation, applauded NIHOTOUR management for the initiative, stating that the state has one of the most viable tourist sites in Nigeria, with potentials for economic and sustainable development. While on his part, the Director General, NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, noted that Plateau State tourism resources are unique and next to none in Nigeria.

He noted the modest contribution of NIHOTOUR to the development of tourism through its various training programmes, with special reference to tour operators and destination managers on selling hiking safari. The DG further noted that the benefits of the training are innumerable, which among others is expected to generate a positive impact on the growth of the sector as a lot of people will see the need to register with NATOP thereby making a career as tour operators. This development, he said will create more jobs for the unemployed youths, leading to wealth creation and sustainable development of the sector.

 

