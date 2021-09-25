NIHOTOUR, NAHCON sign MOU on capacity building for personnel

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on capacity building and training for staff of the commission as part of efforts to enhance the performance of the commission’s staff during hajj operations.

Speaking during the event held at the Headquarters of NIHOTOUR in Abuja, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, DG the institute said NIHOTOUR is set to bring the wealth of experience of its staff to bear in offering quality training of the commission’s staff for better service delivery. He said that NIHOTOUR will ensure that NAHCON staff get the best training necessary that will impact positively on their job performance and output. While the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan, said it is the desire of NAHCON under his stewardship to deliver to Nigerian pilgrims the best of services in hajj operations that endeared him to NIHOTOUR and has full confidence that the partnership will work successfully for both parties.

Hassan said hajj operation is a trillion dollar global business that should not be toyed with, noting that Nigeria is set to key into the economic gains and spiritual benefits of the hajj operations with maximum comfort and satisfaction guaranteed to all Nigerian pilgrims. He said the commission has been against the annual political jamboree associated with hajj operation whereby government at the three tiers sponsor pilgrims to the Holy land, pointing out that it was a welcome development that since the inception of the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration such luxury and flamboyant financial extravaganza has been stopped as individuals are allowed to fend for themselves as a part of their religious obligations.

