NIHOTOUR, NBS’s pact will address dearth of data in Nigerian tourism – Kangiwa

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the institute and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is to address the issue of perennial lack of data in Nigerian tourism sector.

He noted that such will further deepen statistical development of sectorial databases necessary for planning within the sector. Kangiwa, who stated this in Abuja during the signing ceremony of the MoU, observed that statistics are critical to national planning, sound policy development and informed business decisions as well as research which is an integral part of NIHOTOUR’s mandate, making it imperative for the institute to partner with NBS as in furtherance of it assigned mandate. He said for NIHOTOUR to effectively function as a research and teaching institute, the Institute has established a vibrant research and development unit to conduct industry- based research and generate data for its use, noting that partnership with NBS will fast track this process.

In his remarks, the Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Simon B. Harry, reiterated the relevance of data in policy formulation and implementation for national growth and development, assuring that NBS is prepared to work assiduously with NIHOTOUR in its efforts at addressing the dearth of accurate data in the nation’s tourism sector. Harry, who observed that the absence of accurate data has been the bane of the poor performance of the sector, stating that figures and information gathered cannot be said to be usable data until they are found to be accurate, verifiable, accessible, and available for user’ needs, which essentially is what the bureau intends to achieve for all sectors of the economy. According to him, the partnership is a welcome development, adding that he looks forward to such partnerships with other Ministries, Agencies and Departments in the public sector as well as the Organised Private Sector for the general and overall growth and development of the country.

