Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR parleys NAHCO on Hajj operations

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, has challenged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on the importance of professional competence and certification in the effective handling of Hajj operations for Nigerian pilgrims as one of the conditional requirements by Authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Kangiwa in a parley with the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan, during a visit to his Lagos office, spoke on the importance of NIHOTOUR collaborating with NAHCO through training to achieve the level of competence and professional certification of officials in the handling of Hajj operations.

He said since its establishment over three decades ago, NIHOTOUR has trained over 10, 000 certified IATA personnel in Nigeria and attained the best IATA training centre in Africa as well as rating among the top 10 best IATA training centres globally, noting that with this track record of excellence, NIHOTOUR is prepared to take on the task of training and certifying officials of the commission in line with the required details for Hajj operations.

Hassan in his response disclosed that NAHCON is abreast of this requirement, therefore, welcomed the collaboration with NIHOTOUR in bringing personnel of the commission up to speed in the performance of their statutory duties.

He noted that the world is changing with the professionalisation of every aspect of activities, hence the Hajj operation cannot be an exception, adding that NIHOTOUR’s training services proposal couldn’t have come at a better time than now, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which requires high level of professional conduct in the handling of future Hajj operations.

Our Reporters

