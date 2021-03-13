Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR partners Empire Travel Services to boost IATA training

In a bid to strengthen its International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification programmes for personnel in the Nigerian tourism industry, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has engaged the services of a private IATA authorised training centre, Empire Travel Services Limited.

This development was disclosed by the Director General of the institute, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, during the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalise the partnership. Kangiwa said that if the institute must improve it game as a centre of excellence, partnership to achieve high quality service delivery such as the one signed with Empire Travel Services Limited, is highly welcomed. He stated that the partnership will further improve on students’ enrolment, continued professional development and capacity building, facilitate interaction between NIHOTOUR as well as the IATA awarding body in Montreal, Canada among others. Managing Director of Empire Travel Services Limited, Alhaji Ahmed Ojuolape, said the partnership will enhance the capacity of the NIHOTOUR to provide efficient and quality service delivery.

He declared the commitment of his firm in ensuring that the partnership yields the desired positive results so as to improve the efficiency of a public – private partnership that the present administration yearns for to deliver good services for the benefits of the people

