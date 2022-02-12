Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR partners ITPN on hotel licensing, professional certification

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has continued to extend the frontiers of training, professionalism and enforcing international best practice in Nigerian tourism through its various programmes and partnership deals.

The latest in the series is it recent pact with the Institute of Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN) to the effect of evolving a Professional Certification and Licensing Practice (PC & LP) guide framework for certified practice of professionals for the sector.

Speaking at the official unveiling of programmes for the exercise in Abuja, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, said that professional licensing and certification will not only inject sanity in the conduct and operations of personnel in the sector, but will also offer the practitioners the confidence in the acquisition of prerequisite qualifications that are graded and authenticated through competence test that are verifiable, reliable and acceptable for job placement in the industry. He explained that the licensing and certification will be conducted by both NIHOTOUR and ITPN. NIHOTOUR is a training provider and coordinator of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skill Council of Nigeria on the one hand while ITPN is an awarding body and approvals all training centres for the programme.

Kangiwa called on stakeholders to give the exercise the maximum support it required to achieve the desired impact of proper certification and job placement as well as professionalising the sector. In his remark, the President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said that the need for certification and professionalisation in Nigerian tourism is imperative in order to place practitioners on proper job cadres and designations commensurate with the qualifications and certification as well as competency they acquired through professional and skill training.

He also noted that other professional bodies have identifiable and authenticated approved professional training, certification and licensing that are recognisable and which are used for grading and job placement in their sectors. Therefore, he said he sees no reason why the tourism sector which has very critical role to play in the economy of the country should be different and left out of the right scheme of things. Some of the areas on focus, according to him, include frontline and job entry occupations- Certified Tourism Professionals (CTP)- an Occupational Knowledge ITPN Certificate; Supervisory positions for managing staff – Certified Tourism Professionals Supervisor (CTPS)- an Occupational Experience ITPN Certificate and Management Occupations- Tourism Certified Professional Manager (CTPM)- an Occupational Management ITPN Certificate.

The Professional Certification and Licensing further places the burden of supervising the National Database of Certified Practitioners (NDCP) on the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism as the Coordinator of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria to keep custody of the information of all certified professionals of the sector in Nigeria; Make the database seemingly accessible to all stakeholders in the industry as well as regular update of records of registered members. To expose the sector and the public to this new development by way of creating awareness, both bodies are set to organise a National Tourism Career and Employment Expo, with the theme; Harnessing the Versatile Tourism Career and Employment Opportunities in Nigeria, which is scheduled to hold between April 25 and 26 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

 

