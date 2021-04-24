NIHOTOUR pledges support for SERVICOM

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has pledged the support of the institute to SERVICOM to the effective delivery of the core mandate of the institute. Kangiwa, who made the pledge during the inauguration of NIHOTOUR’ unit of Service Compact with all Nigerians, said SERVICOM remains a critical value chain in the effective and efficient service delivery that meets the yearnings and aspirations of the Nigerian citizens, noting that the people deserve better quality service which SERVICOM was meant to endear in fulfilling the contract government has with the people.

He said the onus is on all MDAs as public institutions, to ensure that people get the best of service they deserve from all segments of governance as a way to better the lives and living conditions of the Nigerian people. He called for all hands to be on deck to carry out the mandate of NIHOTOUR as the apex tourism and hospitality training institute in the country.

Performing the inauguration of the newly constituted members of the NIHOTOUR SERVICOM Unit, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, commended the management of NIHOTOUR for reviving and strengthening the hitherto moribund unit in the institute, noting that it is a recognition of the efficacy of SERVICOM as a critical value chain in effective service delivery by government agencies and institutions. She enjoined the members of the unit to be touch bearers of SERVICOM in NIHOTOUR and to live above board in ensuring that the institute gives the best service to its customers in line with its core mandate.

Like this: Like Loading...