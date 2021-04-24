News

NIHOTOUR pledges support for SERVICOM

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has pledged the support of the institute to SERVICOM to the effective delivery of the core mandate of the institute. Kangiwa, who made the pledge during the inauguration of NIHOTOUR’ unit of Service Compact with all Nigerians, said SERVICOM remains a critical value chain in the effective and efficient service delivery that meets the yearnings and aspirations of the Nigerian citizens, noting that the people deserve better quality service which SERVICOM was meant to endear in fulfilling the contract government has with the people.

He said the onus is on all MDAs as public institutions, to ensure that people get the best of service they deserve from all segments of governance as a way to better the lives and living conditions of the Nigerian people. He called for all hands to be on deck to carry out the mandate of NIHOTOUR as the apex tourism and hospitality training institute in the country.

Performing the inauguration of the newly constituted members of the NIHOTOUR SERVICOM Unit, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, commended the management of NIHOTOUR for reviving and strengthening the hitherto moribund unit in the institute, noting that it is a recognition of the efficacy of SERVICOM as a critical value chain in effective service delivery by government agencies and institutions. She enjoined the members of the unit to be touch bearers of SERVICOM in NIHOTOUR and to live above board in ensuring that the institute gives the best service to its customers in line with its core mandate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu warns PDP against thuggery, violence

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,AKURE

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the weekend said that his administration would not condone any form of breakdown of law and order on the part of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.   According to the governor, who was reacting to the outcome of the PDP primaries in the state […]
News

Sanwo-Olu swears in Governing Councils for Lagos tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday inaugurated and swore in newly constituted Governing Council for tertiary institutions in the state with a charge to the appointees to take their various institutions to greater height.   Speaking at the swearing in ceremony took place at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, the governor promised that the […]
News

JUST IN: Italian ambassador to DR Congo killed in UN convoy attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed in an attack in the east of the country, its foreign ministry has said. Luca Attanasio died in hospital on Monday after the United Nations convoy he was travelling in came under fire near Goma, a statement said. The convoy reportedly belonged to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica