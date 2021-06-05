NIHOTOUR pledges support for youth tourism devt bodies

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has pledged the support of the institute for organisations devoted to the promotion of youth tourism in the country. Kangiwa who made the disclosure when he received in audience members of the National Executive Council of Youth Tourism Development Organisation – Nigeria (YTDONigeria) led by its President, Comrade Emmanuel Okon, said youths constitute a very critical area of focus in the efforts to develop and grow the Nigerian tourism industry.

He said that NIHOTOUR is prepared to reverse the trend in respect of the neglect of youth in national tourism development programmes through value reorientation and the inculcation of positive mind sets of Nigerian youths of the significance of tourism as a veritable tool for poverty alleviation, youth empowerment and job creation. While he wished YTDONigeria resounding successes in its laudable youth tourism promotion activities, Kangiwa promised to offer the necessary support for the organisation in human capacity development and other areas such as the research project the institute is currently partnering with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to have an information data base for the Nigerian tourism industry.

Okon in his remark said the visit was to formally congratulate the DG on his appointment and assumption of office as DG of NIHOTOUR and to solicit for the support of the Institute in the programMEs and activities of the organisation. He further stated that Kangiwa’s appointment was apt and timely even as expressed confidence in the ability of Kangiwa to deliver on his mandate given his vast knowledge and experience in the industry. He then disclosed the appointment Kangiwa as patron of the YTDONigeria, stating that arrangements are been made to formally confer on him the honour at an elaborate ceremony to be held soon.

