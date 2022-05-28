Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR set for food festival, to honour Emir of Argungu, Alabi, others

The celebration of this year’s United Nations Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022 to be hosted in Nigeria by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) promises to be an exciting and fun filled event as the best of Nigerian food culture would be celebrated on by the day by the country’s apex body for the training and development of manpower for the tourism sector. According to the Director General of NIHTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, the event, which is to draw attention to food culture and sustainability, which is one of the SDGs, is an occasion that: ‘‘Has be set aside for people to come and taste some of the most tantalising Nigerian and international cuisines and beverages.’’ He also added that: ‘‘There would also be scintillating cultural displays and other attractions for the families and individuals attending. This food exhibition is part of NIHOTOUR’s activities for the observance of United Nations Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022, on June 18.

‘‘Visitors and guests to the gastronomy event will be treated to varieties of local, international and continental cuisines, with quite a number of countries partic-ipating to showcase the culinary culture of their respective countries, these include China, Spain and Ethiopia. Slated to hold at the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC), with attendance opened to the public, corporate bodies, government agencies and different organisations and operators in the tourism sector, the day will witness the presentation of awards and certificates to the winners of the ongoing cooking and essay writing competitions by NIHOTOUR. Also, a number of individuals would be honoured with the Fellowship of the training institute for their various contributions to the sector.

The list of honourees include: His Royal Highness, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera; His Highness, the Osolo of Isolo and Secretary General of Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alakija Agbabiaka; and Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Eko Hotels and Suites and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Chief Samuel Olu Alabi. Others are: Chief Godfrey Kio Jaja Amachree; and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Mrs. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutakura.

 

