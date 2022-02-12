Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR set for World Gastronomy Day

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) recently hosted cooking and essay competitions as part of its preparation for the forthcoming United Nations World Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022, which is scheduled for June 18 at the Abuja International Conference Centre, Abuja. Speaking on the development, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, said the 2022 edition of the event which promises to be educative and entertaining, is loaded with series of culinary activities to justify the objectives for the observance of the Day, noting that it seeks to promote the art of food preparation and consumption by different cultures in a sustainable manner.

The Sustainable Gastronomy Day event is expected to attract participation by various catering schools, food vendors, eateries and leading hospitality and beverage brands, as well as secondary schools offering tourism subjects and visitors. Also to feature are exhibitions by NIHOTOUR’s Hospitality Department and culinary display by embassies and diplomatic missions in Nigeria.

Cooking competition among Catering Schools in FCT, essay writing challenge for secondary schools offering tourism as well as spotlight on leading hospitality brands and tourism business operators in Nigeria. The activities for the day will climax with a live musical performance by leading Nigerian artistes while prizes will presented to winners of the cooking and essay writing competitions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Intellectual wellbeing (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK There are two characteristic ways people differ from one another, namely; personality and intellect. Little wonder why intellectual wellbeing is as important as physical wellbeing. So, what is intellectual wellbeing? Intellectual wellbeing is your ability to keep your mind open, flexible, informed and engaged. Intellectual wellness improves the physical structure of […]
Travel & Tourism

League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents honours Ethiopian Airlines as ‘COVID-19 Most Innovative Carrier

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s leading carrier, Ethiopian Airlines was the only non – Nigerian award winner at the 25th Annual League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Conference held today held during the week in Lagos.   It was honoured as The COVID-19 Most Innovative Carrier while other winners include Air Peace as the Most Humanitarian Airline for […]
Travel & Tourism

Corporate travel for 2021: ABTA holds webinar on Feb. 25

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The African Travel Business Association (ATBA) will be hosting its first event for the New Year with a webinar on corporate travel outlook for 2021 scheduled for February 25. According to the founder of ABTA, Mrs. Monique Swart, ‘‘As much as we were hoping for a new year where our industry gets back on track, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica