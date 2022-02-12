NIHOTOUR set for World Gastronomy Day

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) recently hosted cooking and essay competitions as part of its preparation for the forthcoming United Nations World Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022, which is scheduled for June 18 at the Abuja International Conference Centre, Abuja. Speaking on the development, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, said the 2022 edition of the event which promises to be educative and entertaining, is loaded with series of culinary activities to justify the objectives for the observance of the Day, noting that it seeks to promote the art of food preparation and consumption by different cultures in a sustainable manner.

The Sustainable Gastronomy Day event is expected to attract participation by various catering schools, food vendors, eateries and leading hospitality and beverage brands, as well as secondary schools offering tourism subjects and visitors. Also to feature are exhibitions by NIHOTOUR’s Hospitality Department and culinary display by embassies and diplomatic missions in Nigeria.

Cooking competition among Catering Schools in FCT, essay writing challenge for secondary schools offering tourism as well as spotlight on leading hospitality brands and tourism business operators in Nigeria. The activities for the day will climax with a live musical performance by leading Nigerian artistes while prizes will presented to winners of the cooking and essay writing competitions.

