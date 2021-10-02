Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR stages tour guide, skill acquisition training programmes

The National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, which coordinated the national celebration of the World Tourism Day events at the national level, held a twin event, which included training for tour guides and skill acquisition programme for youths and women in Birnin Kebbi.

The institute was commended by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, commended the institute for these initiatives, which he said will improve the capacity of personnel needed to boost tourism activities in Kebbi State and Nigeria.

Mohammed, who made the commendation while presenting certificates to youths and women who participated in the training programme, called on the trainees to make good use of the skills they have acquired in promoting the tourism industry of the state. Speaking during the programme, the Director General of the NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, charged the trained personnel to be steadfast in their career pursuits in the tourism. Represented by the Head of Department of Travel Tourism of the institute, Mr. Edwin Enenta, the DG drew attention to the versatility of the tourism industry and its vast potential of offering high level job opportunities.

