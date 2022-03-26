NIHOTOUR thrills with NaijaFoods at Abuja Jabamah 2022 bleisure event

It was the first ever attempt at holding a Bleisure (Business and Leisure combined gathering) event in Nigeria by the organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market, led by Ikechi Uko, during the Abuja Jabamah 2022 and the experiment was an instant success as it was fully embraced by the different players in the tourism sector from both the government and private operators who attended in their numbers.

Abuja Jabamah 2022 was recently hosted for two days at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the first day used to conduct serious tourism related business as well as celebrating various operators in the sector that were adjudged by the organisers to have contributed in different dimensions to the sector in 2021 through its star ward event, Travellers Awards.

Then came the second day, which was the experimental day that witnessed the Bleisure gathering that many have said will forever be etched on the annals of Nigerian tourism and the event market space because of its instant success, the high number of people that attended the event and the entertaining nature as it was more than enthralling with everyone letting down their heads to savour the mood and offerings of the day. besides the team from Akwaaba African Travel Market displaying their skills and expertise at hosting tourism related events, its partner for the debuting bleisure event, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) led by its Director General, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, through its NaijaFoods delivered on the project, showing why it is the apex training body for tourism in the country.

It was a colourful showpiece of the power of Nigerian tourism to deliver on its promise if well organsied and packaged as it was on this day especially with focus on Nigeria’s rich and colourful palate as the day witnessed the exhibition of Nigerian cuisine from the different parts of the country.

There were food aplenty including drinks especially with local flavours that were put out there by NIHOTOUR through its NaijaFoods team that curated the different offerings of the day. People at the event were spoilt for choice and people also had the opportunity to taste some of the rare foods and traditional snacks that are not part of the daily menu. In all, it was a fun filled day and celebration of one of the best moments of Nigerian tourism. The unique ambiance of the venue, which featured the combination of water and other natural elements, made the gathering more exciting and offered people the rare privilege of savouring natural feel.

The successfully delivered bleisure event, according to many was a testimony to the various accolades and awards that have been bestowed on the DG of NIHOTOUR, Kanigwa since he took over the administration of the institute some months back. One of such awards was that of the Best Tourism Chief Executive Officer award for 2021 bestowed on him by the organsiers of Travellers Awards a day before the bleisure event. Kangiwa was described as a quintessential tourism administrator, who has within the short time of his assumption of office as CEO of NIHOTOUR, brought an uncommon transformation to bear on the institute in terms of improved quality training and enhanced human capacity development. Uko while reading Kangiwa’s citation, said the DG has impacted positively on the quality of service delivery of the institute most diligently and with passion such that the enormous training activities by the institute to equip teeming Nigerian youths and women could not go unnoticed, noting that with such vibrant inputs on the part of NIHOTOUR in the industry, the nation’s tourism sector should look forward to a greater boost in no distant future.

Kangiwa, who was visibly elated, said winning of the award wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation and support of the staff of the institute, collaborative efforts and understanding of stakeholders of the industry as well as the vision of the management of Atqnews magazine that singled him out of the many tourism CEOs in the country for the award.

He said he felt highly honoured and humbled for the Award, noting that this will spur him more to further put in his best and persevere to see to the growth and development of the Nigerian tourism in the area of quality manpower training that will ensure quality and standard service delivery in the sector in line with global best practices.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...