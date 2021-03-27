News

NIHOTOUR to partner FMHADMSD, ITPN on N-Power skill acquisition in hospitality for youths

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has pledged to collaborate with the duo of the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) to deliver quality training skills acquisition for Nigerian youths in the Federal Government’s N-Power Build programme expected to commence nationwide soon.

NIHOTOUR’s Director General, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, gave this commitment during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the institute, FMHADMSD and ITPN in Abuja. Kangiwa said NIHOTOUR is desirous of delivering vocational, technical and professional skills for operators in hospitality and tourism to enhance quality product and service delivery so as to boost growth in the industry. He applauded the federal government for the N-Power Build programme, which he said is capable of enhancing the country’s capacity in tourism.

The N-Power Build is a job creation and empowerment initiative designed by the federal government to help Nigerian youths acquire and develop requisite skills to become solution providers in their communities. The MOU is to enable the three parties enter into a nonexclusive, non-legally binding collaborative relationship for the implementation of the hospitality aspect of the N-Power Build of the National Social Investment Program (NSIP), with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development providing the project plans, resources and monitoring amongst others to achieve the desired skills development and capacity building objectives. NIHOTOUR is to oversee general implementation of training requirements for the hospitality trades while ITPN undertakes and implements the training requirements of the hospitality trades.

