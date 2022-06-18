NIHOTOUR to unfold mobile training kitchens as UN Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022 holds today

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has concluded plans to unfold the use of mobile training kitchens acquired by it, as it hosts the UN Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022 Celebration today at the International Conference Centre (ICC0 Abuja. Disclosing this development, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Sani Nura Kangiwa, said NIHOTOUR acquired the mobile kitchens in order to improve on its skill acquisition and training programmes for Nigerian youths across the country. Kangiwa noted that the Sustainable Gastronomy Day celebration for this year recognises the practices and principles associated with sustainable food consumption combined with the art of collecting, preparing and consuming the food we eat. Stating further that the observance of the day acknowledges the social, cultural and artistic expression related to gastronomy that defines the three dimensions of sustainable development which are; people, planet and profit (benefits).

Gastronomy Day designated by the United Nations is a cultural expression of nations through their food choices, sources of ingredients and types of cuisines which thrive in culturally rich destinations. To this end, NIHOTOUR will mark the occasion today with a food festival, where cuisines from the six geo-political zones of the country would be on display among others. The occasion will also feature the presentation of a paper by Olufemi Falebita, titled; Marketing Nigerian Foods Abroad. Some foreign embassies in the country would also feature at the food fiesta while fellowship award of the institute would be bestowed on some deserving Nigerians for their various contributions to the tourism sector and awards and certificates presented to the winners of the cooking and essay competitions organised by its leading to today’s event.

