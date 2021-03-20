NIHOTOUR, University of Abuja, China Cultural Centre partner on tourism legislations

Tourism legislation for the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism is to be placed on the front burner as the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR) in conjunction with the University of Abuja Institute for Legislative Studies and the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria is set to hold a one-day seminar on ‘Hospitality and Tourism Legislation, Impacts on the Sector and Lessons from China.’ This latest development from the institute was recently made known by its Director General, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa while speaking on the seminar.

According to him, adequate legislations on effective operation of the hospitality and tourism sector in Nigeria are very necessary if the country is to benefit from the positive impacts and socioeconomic contributions of the industry to the national economy. He noted that the travel sector is the hardest hit by the COVID -19 pandemic, resulting poor business operating environment, job losses and a host of others, which made it necessary to have legislative provisions in place that would protect and provide conducive environment for the industry to operate and thrive without hindrance.

In his remarks, the Director of the Centre for Legislative Studies of University of Abuja, Prof Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, said the seminar would provide a platform for effective tourism legislation, with much lessons and interface from the Peoples’ Republic of China. He said this would also help the transformation of legislative policy framework and implementation in the country taking queue from China’s success story in this regard, which despite her large population was able to put in place legislative policy frame works that benefit tourism business in that country.

Ghazi further stated that the seminar which is billed to hold on March 30 at the University of Abuja permanent campus. Expected to attend the event are government officials, policy makers on in tourism, various stakeholders, legislators and committee members on Tourism and culture at both the National and state legislatures, officers of NIHOTOUR, University of Abuja and China Cultural Centre in Nigeria.

