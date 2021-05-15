NIHOTOUR’S DG completes tour of institute’s zonal campuses, pledges improved packages

Months after assuming office, the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has completed his tour of the zonal campuses of the institute as part of his on the spot assessment of the facilities and capacity of the campuses to deliver on the overall mandate of NIHOTOUR. The institute’s campuses across the six geo-political zones of the country toured by Kangiwa include Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Osogbo, Bauchi, Kaduna and the newly acquired campus of the Institute in Makurdi, Benue State.

He used the occasion of the tour to study the operations of the campuses and hold discussions with the staff and management on their operations and ways of enhancing their delivery. Speaking at some of the campuses visited, Kangiwa said the essence of the tour was to have first hand information as well as on the spot assessment needs of the campuses in terms of staff welfare, infrastructural challenges, teaching and learning-aid logistics in order to improve on the academic environment for conducive teaching and learning beneficial to both staff and students.

Kangiwa, who noted the varying developmental needs associated with the various campuses of the institute, said if the institute is to deliver on its core mandate, the deficiencies noticed and list of needs presented by each campus must be appropriately and urgently addressed. A task, he said he is committed to undertaking in his desire to reposition the institute for better service delivery.

It would be recalled that upon his assumption of office, Kangiwa has observed the low morale among staff, infrastructural deficiencies and the use of old model teaching and learning aids, conditions which he said must be reversed if the institute is to deliver on its mandate. He stressed the need to inject massive infrastructural development, to cater for staff welfare and the deployment of digital technology in learning and teaching of travel tourism and hospitality skills among others.

Like this: Like Loading...