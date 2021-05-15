Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR’S DG completes tour of institute’s zonal campuses, pledges improved packages

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Months after assuming office, the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has completed his tour of the zonal campuses of the institute as part of his on the spot assessment of the facilities and capacity of the campuses to deliver on the overall mandate of NIHOTOUR. The institute’s campuses across the six geo-political zones of the country toured by Kangiwa include Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Osogbo, Bauchi, Kaduna and the newly acquired campus of the Institute in Makurdi, Benue State.

He used the occasion of the tour to study the operations of the campuses and hold discussions with the staff and management on their operations and ways of enhancing their delivery. Speaking at some of the campuses visited, Kangiwa said the essence of the tour was to have first hand information as well as on the spot assessment needs of the campuses in terms of staff welfare, infrastructural challenges, teaching and learning-aid logistics in order to improve on the academic environment for conducive teaching and learning beneficial to both staff and students.

Kangiwa, who noted the varying developmental needs associated with the various campuses of the institute, said if the institute is to deliver on its core mandate, the deficiencies noticed and list of needs presented by each campus must be appropriately and urgently addressed. A task, he said he is committed to undertaking in his desire to reposition the institute for better service delivery.

It would be recalled that upon his assumption of office, Kangiwa has observed the low morale among staff, infrastructural deficiencies and the use of old model teaching and learning aids, conditions which he said must be reversed if the institute is to deliver on its mandate. He stressed the need to inject massive infrastructural development, to cater for staff welfare and the deployment of digital technology in learning and teaching of travel tourism and hospitality skills among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Arabian Travel Market to focus on recovery of Middle East tourism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As global tourism seeks recovery elixir, the organisers of the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, Reed Exhibitions, has announced May 16 and 26 as dates for hosting of this year’s event, with the theme: A new dawn for travel and tourism. According to the organisers, the travel trade event, which is expected to […]
Travel & Tourism

Travel and tourism needs to come clean

Posted on Author Dr. Auliana Poon

Not just corona-clean; but real clean. Admit it. Our industry is definitely not one of the cleanest in the world – we destroy our environment, the very basis of our industry; we do not respect the people who work in the industry; we do not treat them kindly or fairly; people are seen as disposable. […]
Travel & Tourism

Tourism and hospitality institute makes case for entrepreneurial skill for youths in tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR) has advocated for entrepreneurial skill acquisition in the tourism sector for Nigerian youths in order to reduce the high rate of unemployment among the youths. The Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, who made the call when members of the Compass Crew paid him a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica