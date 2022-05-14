Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR’s National Cooking Competition will boost Nigeria’s culinary culture, says Kanigwa

The Director General of the National Institutional for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has stated that its forthcoming National Cooking Competition is designed to boost Nigeria’s culinary culture and create more awareness on the opportunities available in cookery profession. The cooking competition, according to him, is targeted at culinary and hospitality schools in Nigeria, therefore, each participating school will present one representative for the competition so as to allow for as many schools as possible from across the country to enter for the event.

The first round of the competition is billed for May 18, with the venue of the event to be directly communicated to shortlisted schools. While the second and final rounds of the cooking competition is slated for May 25. Interested culinary schools are expected to contact NIHOTOUR’s Abuja headquarters office for details. Also of note is that no payment for registration fees is required while NIHOTOUR will be providing all the foodstuff and allied paraphernalia required for the participating culinary schools. The winner of the National Cooking Competition will be crowned on June 18, during the celebration of the International Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022 to be hosted by NIHOTOUR at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

 

